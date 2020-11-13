You are here

US criticism of religious freedom in Turkey stirs debate

A US statement saying that its Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to “promote our strong stance on religious freedom” during his visit to Istanbul next week has drawn the ire of Ankara. (File/AFP)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Pompeo is scheduled to meet the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I, but no Turkish officials
  • He is expected to run for the senate, and support from the Greek Orthodox community and evangelicals would be a boost to his hopes of election
ANKARA: A US statement saying that its Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to “promote our strong stance on religious freedom” during his visit to Istanbul next week has drawn the ire of Ankara.
Pompeo’s visit is part of his planned tour of seven nations, including countries in the Middle East and the Gulf. During his time in Istanbul on Monday and Tuesday, the top diplomat is scheduled to meet the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I, but no Turkish officials.
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry criticized the US statement “as extremely inappropriate.”
“It would be more advisable for the United States to look in the mirror first and to show the necessary sensitivity to human rights violations such as racism, Islamophobia and hate crimes in its own country,” the ministry said in its own statement.
Pompeo is expected to run for the senate, and support from the Greek Orthodox community and evangelicals would be a boost to his hopes of election in Kansas.
“Religious freedom, more specifically issues facing Christians around the world, is a shared concern among many Republicans — especially influential evangelical and diaspora communities,” Ziya Meral, senior associate fellow at RUSI (Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies), told Arab News.
The tension surrounding Pompeo’s visit is just the tip of the iceberg, however. The incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, who will assume office in less than three months, will also pressure Ankara over religious freedom in Turkey —  an issue that has been in the spotlight recently following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to convert Istanbul’s Haghia Sophia into a mosque in July, which drew accusations that he was attempting to erase the cultural heritage of Orthodox Christians in the city. Turkey is also under increasing pressure to reopen the Greek Orthodox theological school shut down in 1971.
Biden is expected to be a staunch supporter of religious freedom globally, including the rights of Greek Orthodox followers. Under former President Barack Obama, Biden became the only sitting vice president to visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which he did twice.
Turkey drew further criticism late in October when it opened the former monastery of Christ the Savior in Chora, an ancient Christian basilica, for Islamic prayer services, compromising the building’s architectural and historical value. That decision was taken following a presidential decree claiming that the use of the building as a museum was illegal.
According to Meral, there is non-partisan anger at Turkey over a long list of issues from the reconversion of Hagia Sophia to the prolonged detainment of an American pastor and the termination of residency permits for foreign Christian church workers living in Turkey.
“Geopolitical issues from Greece to Armenia to northeastern Syria have now melted into the usual narratives of ‘us versus Islamists,’ which continues to politicize the issue of religious freedom beyond the actual concerns of religious minorities,” Meral said.
While Meral expects the Biden administration to continue to raise these issues with Turkey, he said it “won’t pursue a similar agenda on religious-freedom issues abroad (to the one) we saw Trump and Pompeo pursuing.”
In June, the US Department of State published its 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom. It criticized Turkey for limiting the rights of non-Muslim religious minorities, especially Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Christians, Jews, and Greek Orthodox Christians.
“The government continued to restrict efforts of minority religious groups to train their clergy,” the report also noted.
Dr. Mine Yildirim, head of the Freedom of Belief Initiative and the Eurasia Civil Society Program at the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, said Turkey’s long-standing key challenges in the area of freedom of religion or belief require fundamental changes.
“Some of the central legal issues include the lack of legal personality of religious or belief communities, the status of places of worship, and the glaring inequality related to the public funding of the Presidency of Religious Affairs and those individuals and communities that do not receive services from this institution,” she told Arab News.
“Most of these issues have been the subject of judgments from the European Court of Human Rights. However, those judgments have not been effectively implemented. All states can hold each other accountable on account of their ratifications of international human rights instruments,” Yildirim added.
Experts underline that religious freedom is and will remain a foreign-policy priority for the US under the Biden administration.
Yildirim believes that, while multilateral initiatives are important, states should focus more on strengthening international human rights control mechanisms in order to contribute to the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion or belief.
Anna Maria Beylunioglu Atli, a lecturer at MEF University in Istanbul, meanwhile, suggested that external pressure from the West can only go so far, and that real domestic change will only happen if there is a shift in mindset among policy makers in Ankara.
“Otherwise, we will only see cosmetic changes in religious freedom,” she told Arab News. “There has been serious regression in this area since 2013, and there has been no significant improvement so far.”

France urges speedy government formation in Lebanon

  • Durel said: “France will keep providing urgent assistance to Lebanon in several fields, especially education”
  • Macron’s rescue initiative has not led to the formation of a government yet, three months after its launch
BEIRUT: France urged Lebanon to “speed up the formation of an efficient government, accepted by all political parties” to enact badly needed reform and provide proper leadership amid tensions and a severe economic crisis.
The adviser to the French president for the affairs of the Middle East and North Africa, Patrick Durel, held a series of meetings on Thursday and Friday, with officials and the heads of the eight parliamentary blocs, including the representative of Hezbollah, Mohammed Raad, and the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil.
French President Emmanuel Macron had previously met with these figures at the Pine Palace during his two visits to Beirut in the wake of the explosion at the Port of Beirut on Aug. 4 and again on Sept. 1.
During his meeting with President Michel Aoun on Thursday, Durel said: “France will keep providing urgent assistance to Lebanon in several fields, especially education.”
He said: “The international community’s fulfilment of its obligations toward Lebanon is linked to the implementation of reforms.”
Macron’s rescue initiative for Lebanon has not led to the formation of a government yet, three months after its launch. Then prime minister-designate, Mustafa Adib, apologized on Sept. 26 for his inability to form a government. His successor, Saad Hariri, is still facing formation obstacles since his designation on Oct. 22.
Pessimism over the possibility of resolving the stalemate is rising amid ongoing disagreement over the government’s form, the number of portfolios and the names of the ministers, in light of the FPM’s inflexibility, Hezbollah and the Amal movement’s position on the finance portfolio, and the objection of Hezbollah’s allies for not having the party represented in the next government.
US sanctions against Bassil, on the grounds of corruption charges, have increased his supporters’ intransigence.
Aoun’s office said he assured the French envoy that “Lebanon adheres to the French initiative for the benefit of Lebanon,” but stressed the need for “a broad national consensus to form a government that can achieve the required tasks, in cooperation with parliament, to pass necessary reform laws.”
A spokesperson continued that Aoun complained to Durel: “The financial forensic auditing process in the accounts of the Lebanese Central Bank, which is considered one of the foundations of these reforms, is facing many obstacles” adding that “a three-months extension has been made for Alvarez & Marsal to secure what facilitates its mission.”
The president added that “the US sanctions targeting Lebanese politicians (has) made matters more complicated,” suggesting “conducting a broad national consultation at this delicate stage so that the authorship comes in line with the French initiative.”
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri described the meeting with the French envoy as “good.”
Berri reiterated to Macron’s adviser his adherence to “the French initiative and the necessity to implement reforms, especially in the field of energy and fighting corruption.” He added that “creating a government whose ministers are specialists and have the parliament’s confidence is the only means for Lebanon’s salvation.”
Hariri has so far refused to go into any details related to the formation of the government and the obstacles he is facing. His media adviser, Hussein Al-Wajh, told Arab News: “Any statement or analysis regarding the fate of the government issued by any party is a personal opinion and Hariri has nothing to do with it.”
The French envoy’s visit was accompanied by questions about whether he wanted to convey a final warning to the politicians who backed away from their commitments to Macron and inform them of the possibility of postponing the international conference in support of Lebanon, which France promised to organize by the end of this month.
The immediate outcome of Durel’s visit did not show signs of a rapid breakthrough, to stir the stagnant waters of the French initiative.
Durel reiterated: “The French initiative is the only valid option on the table to save Lebanon, otherwise the cost will be much worse than what is happening now, if the time factor is ignored.”
According to what a participant in the French envoy’s meetings with party leaders told Arab News, Durel stressed “the French side’s adherence to a government of specialists and not partisans, that has acquired broad internal consensus.”

