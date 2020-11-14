Lebanon begins 2-week lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

Lebanon began a two-week lockdown on Saturday as COVID-19 cases continue to surge at an alarming rate in the country.

Caretaker Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, said the nationwide lockdown was “aimed at avoiding the collapse of the health system,” the state news agency reported.

The lockdown reinstated a nightly curfew from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m..

Hospitals and medical staff are under immense pressure as ICUs reach capacity, according to local reports.

On Friday, 1,904 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths were registered, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 102,607.

The lockdown was not a solution but a measure to prepare the health sector, Diab said.

“It is an opportunity to raise the country’s health sector preparedness in light of the dramatic surge in coronavirus infections over the past weeks,” he said.

Gyms, malls, restaurants, cafes and bars will be closed entirely to the public. However, restaurant deliveries and supermarkets will be permitted to operate before curfew hours.

Despite receiving criticism over the decision, Diab said he chose “life and health over the economy.”