Afghan forces capture ‘mastermind’ of Kabul university attack

Journalist and students stand in front of the National Legal Training centre building a day after gunmen stormed the university in Kabul on November 3, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

  • At least 22 people were killed and another 27 wounded when three gunmen rampaged through the university on November 2
  • The attack was planned by a militant called Adil
KABUL: Afghan forces have captured the “mastermind” of a brutal attack on Kabul University when militants stormed classrooms and gunned down dozens of students earlier this month, a top official said Saturday.
At least 22 people were killed and another 27 wounded when three gunmen rampaged through the university on November 2, spraying classrooms with bullets for several hours.
The brazen daylight assault came amid surging violence across the country that has only worsened in recent months despite the government holding peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.
“The mastermind behind Kabul University attack has been arrested,” Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced on his Facebook page.
The attack, which had ended after the three attackers were killed in fighting, was planned by a militant called Adil, Saleh said.
Adil was recruited by the Haqqani network, Saleh said giving only one name of the arrested man.
“The attack was carried out to pressure, defame and make the government look weak in front of the people,” Saleh said.
Adil, who had been a student of the Islamic sharia law, hailed from the province of Panjshir but his family lived on the outskirts of Kabul, he said.
“Adil had been missing for three years amid rumors that he had gone to receive training in war and fighting,” Saleh said.
During his questioning, Adil revealed that he had received weapons from Haqqani network to carry out the attack, Saleh added.
The shadowy Haqqani network, an affiliate of the Taliban, has long been accused of carrying out brutal assaults of Western forces and civilians, and has been branded a terrorist group by Washington.
Soon after the attack, Saleh and other top officials had blamed the Taliban for the university attack.
However, the attack was claimed by the Daesh group.
Days before the university attack, Daesh had claimed another deadly suicide bombing near an educational center in a western district of Kabul that killed 24 people.

  • New Delhi has seen a spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state
  • The rising numbers coincide with a busy festival season nationwide, with millions celebrating Diwali
NEW DELHI: India's overall tally of new coronavirus cases remained steady on Saturday, but officials were watching a surge of cases in the capital that comes as people socialize during the festival season.
India's Health Ministry reported 44,684 new positive cases in the past 24 hours and 520 deaths. Of those, 7,802 new cases were reported in New Delhi, with 91 deaths.
India’s has seen 8.7 million infections since the pandemic began — the second-most in the world — but daily new infections have been on the decline from the middle of September. The county has also seen more than 129,000 virus deaths.
New Delhi has seen a spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state. The rising numbers coincide with a busy festival season nationwide, with millions celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Saturday.
COVID-19 beds in government-run hospitals are nearly full and the availability of intensive care unit beds with ventilator support in the city has reached an all-time low, according to the government data. The New Delhi government has said that cases are projected to rise to nearly 12,000 daily by the end of November.

