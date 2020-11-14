You are here

Jordan stresses importance of stabilizing Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire 

The Jordanian foreign minister stressed the importance of stabilizing the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire during talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 November 2020
Arab News

  • Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a deal with Russia to end weeks of fierce clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh
Arab News

The Jordanian foreign minister stressed the importance of stabilizing the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire during talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart. 

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, spoke with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Permov, on the importance of reaching peace through a political solution in accordance with international law, state news agency Petra reported on Friday.

Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a deal with Russia to end weeks of fierce clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh earlier this week, after Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to the region.
The announcement of a full ceasefire sparked outrage in Armenia, with angry protesters storming the government headquarters in Yerevan where they ransacked offices and broke windows.

India virus surge continues in New Delhi

AP

  • New Delhi has seen a spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state
  • The rising numbers coincide with a busy festival season nationwide, with millions celebrating Diwali
AP

NEW DELHI: India's overall tally of new coronavirus cases remained steady on Saturday, but officials were watching a surge of cases in the capital that comes as people socialize during the festival season.
India's Health Ministry reported 44,684 new positive cases in the past 24 hours and 520 deaths. Of those, 7,802 new cases were reported in New Delhi, with 91 deaths.
India’s has seen 8.7 million infections since the pandemic began — the second-most in the world — but daily new infections have been on the decline from the middle of September. The county has also seen more than 129,000 virus deaths.
New Delhi has seen a spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state. The rising numbers coincide with a busy festival season nationwide, with millions celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Saturday.
COVID-19 beds in government-run hospitals are nearly full and the availability of intensive care unit beds with ventilator support in the city has reached an all-time low, according to the government data. The New Delhi government has said that cases are projected to rise to nearly 12,000 daily by the end of November.

