Jordan stresses importance of stabilizing Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire 

The Jordanian foreign minister stressed the importance of stabilizing the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire during talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, spoke with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Permov, on the importance of reaching peace through a political solution in accordance with international law, state news agency Petra reported on Friday.

Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a deal with Russia to end weeks of fierce clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh earlier this week, after Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to the region.

The announcement of a full ceasefire sparked outrage in Armenia, with angry protesters storming the government headquarters in Yerevan where they ransacked offices and broke windows.