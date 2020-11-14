You are here

Thousands flee as Typhoon Vamco nears Vietnam

Philippine Coast Guard conduct a rescue operation, after Typhoon Vamco resulted in severe flooding, in the Cagayan Valley region in northeastern Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020. (File//AFP)
Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

  • Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in four central provinces
  • A series of storms have hit central Vietnam over the past six weeks
HANOI: Thousands of people fled their homes in Vietnam Saturday as Typhoon Vamco barrelled toward central regions already pummelled by weeks of successive storms.
Airports have been shut, beaches closed and a fishing ban put in place, as the country braces for winds of up to 100 kilometers (60 miles) per hour when the typhoon makes landfall on Sunday, likely close to Hue.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in four central provinces, according to the disaster management authority, while state media said hundreds of thousands more may have to flee.
A series of storms have hit central Vietnam over the past six weeks, causing flooding and landslides that have killed at least 159 people, authorities said, while 70 others are missing.
The severe weather has also damaged or destroyed more than 400,000 homes, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Roads and bridges have been washed away, power supplies disrupted, and crucial food crops destroyed, leaving at least 150,000 people at immediate risk of food shortages, it added.
“There has been no respite for more than eight million people living in central Vietnam,” said Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu, Vietnam Red Cross Society President.
“Each time they start rebuilding their lives and livelihoods, they are pummeled by yet another storm.”
Typhoon Vamco has already caused devastation in the Philippines.
Emergency response teams were dispatched to the northeast on Saturday where more than 340,000 people have been affected by severe flooding following Vamco that killed at least 33 people across the country, disaster agencies said.
Twenty of the deaths were recorded in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya, which have become the focus of rescue efforts.
Hundreds of people were trapped on rooftops in the hardest hit areas along the Cagayan river with rescuers unable to reach them due to the strong current, said the spokesman for the regional Office of Civil Defense.
Vast swathes of the region were under water in what officials have described as the worst flooding in living memory.
The release of water from Magat dam has exacerbated the impact.

Most UK Labour Muslim members do not trust leadership over Islamophobia: Poll

Updated 3 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

  • Over 25% of Muslims say they have experienced Islamophobia within the party
  • About 48% of Labour’s Muslim members said they do not have confidence in the party’s ability to deal with complaints “effectively”
LONDON: More than half of Muslim members of the UK’s main opposition Labour Party question its leaders’ ability to tackle Islamophobia, a new survey has found.
The study, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network (LMN), revealed that 55 percent of Muslim members said they do not “trust the leadership to tackle Islamophobia effectively.”
A further 59 percent, including supporters outside the party, said they do not feel “well represented by the leadership.”
The survey also found that more than a quarter of Muslims have experienced Islamophobia within the party.
About 48 percent of Labour’s Muslim members said they do not have confidence in the party’s ability to deal with complaints “effectively.”
The survey also found that 44 percent think that Labour is failing to take Islamophobia “seriously.”
Labour has said it will meet with the LMN to find a solution to the “scourge” of Islamophobia.
“We thank the LMN for this important report, as well as their work to ensure our Muslim members are represented, included and heard,” Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner said in a statement.
“Islamophobia has no place in our party or society and we are committed to rooting it out. We look forward to working with the LMN to implement their recommendations.”

