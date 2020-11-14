Sotheby’s teams up with Fai Khadra on contemporary auction

DUBAI: Sotheby’s and US-Palestinian artist, social media star and model Fai Khadra have teamed up for this season’s “Contemporary Curated,” an online sale of artworks from the most established to the emerging generation of artists.

With a degree in architecture, Khadra, whose siblings include DJ duo Sama and Haya and who is regularly spotted with the Kardashian clan, bridges his own love for art and design with music and fashion, creating mesmeric stage design for the likes of Drake, Syd, Summer Walker, A$AP Ferg and Buddy. He has also collaborated with fashion houses including, Dior, Alexander Wang, Moncler and Louis Vuitton.

Open for bidding from Nov. 17-24 on sothebys.com, “Contemporary Curated” features more than 145 works.

“My love for art is something that came into my life at an early age, Khadra said in a released statement. “Having traveled and lived in different countries, I’ve been exposed to a multitude of artists, genres, mediums, you name it: from Islamic art to traditional Western art and finally contemporary art, which, for me, encompasses all the universes into one. I have always admired artworks and artists that challenge boundaries or provoke strong feelings. Artists that push me to reconsider the world it reflects or engages with, and I hope these pieces will similarly speak to all those who stand in front of them.”

Khadra will be participating in a live virtual discussion on contemporary art with artist Sterling Ruby in honor of the auction.