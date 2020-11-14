You are here

Sotheby’s teams up with Fai Khadra on contemporary auction

Fai Khadra is Sotheby’s next guest curator. Instagram
DUBAI: Sotheby’s and US-Palestinian artist, social media star and model Fai Khadra have teamed up for this season’s “Contemporary Curated,” an online sale of artworks from the most established to the emerging generation of artists. 

With a degree in architecture, Khadra, whose siblings include DJ duo Sama and Haya and who is regularly spotted with the Kardashian clan, bridges his own love for art and design with music and fashion, creating mesmeric stage design for the likes of Drake, Syd, Summer Walker, A$AP Ferg and Buddy. He has also collaborated with fashion houses including, Dior, Alexander Wang, Moncler and Louis Vuitton.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fai Khadra (@yourboyfai)

Open for bidding from Nov. 17-24 on sothebys.com, “Contemporary Curated” features more than 145 works.

“My love for art is something that came into my life at an early age, Khadra said in a released statement. “Having traveled and lived in different countries, I’ve been exposed to a multitude of artists, genres, mediums, you name it: from Islamic art to traditional Western art and finally contemporary art, which, for me, encompasses all the universes into one. I have always admired artworks and artists that challenge boundaries or provoke strong feelings. Artists that push me to reconsider the world it reflects or engages with, and I hope these pieces will similarly speak to all those who stand in front of them.”

Khadra will be participating in a live virtual discussion on contemporary art with artist Sterling Ruby in honor of the auction.

Topics: Fai Khadra Sotheby's

Carrie Underwood flaunts Kuwaiti design on country music’s big night

Arab News

DUBAI: Another award show, another Arab designer flaunted by Carrie Underwood. The US singing sensation stepped out at the 54th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, which took place in-person at Nashville’s Music City Center last week, wearing a sparkling creation from Kuwaiti couturier Yousef Al-Jasmi. Fans of the singer will recall that at last year’s CMAs, she wore an embroidered column gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Madi.

Al-Jasmi’s asymmetric gown boasted a high neck and a single, long sleeve. The sparkling dress also featured intricate silver beading and sequins throughout, which shone under the lights.

She completed the show-stopping look with black strappy sandals and diamond jewelry. As for her hair and makeup, Underwood opted for her signature nude pout and smoked-out eyes while her hair was styled into voluminous waves.

Carrie Underwood and her husband, ice hockey player Mike Fisher at the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards. AFP

The 37-year-old, who attended country music’s biggest night with her husband, ice hockey player Mike Fisher, was up against fellow singers Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Eric Church and Luke Combs for Entertainer of the Year.

After hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker named Church the winner, the camera panned to a clapping Underwood who gave the camera a tearful wink, sparking a Twitter debate in the process.

“Eric Church emotional while winning EOTY and Carrie giving him the tearful wink is such a loaded, fascinating TV moment,” one viewer tweeted.

“I know this wink wasn’t directed at us (or perhaps it was) but I find it very reassuring. We love you @carrieunderwood and you deserve this award so bad that I believe it will still happen one day! #CU4EOTY” wrote another.

US singer Lauren Alaina also opted for a dress by the Kuwaiti designer. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Underwood wasn’t the only attendee to don a frock from the Kuwaiti designer, whose lineup of couture gowns have also been spotted on Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey, Katy Perry and more. 

The couturier also found a fan in “Getting Good” singer Lauren Alaina who turned heads wearing a rose-gold, figure-hugging dress. The floor-trailing, embellished creation boasted long sleeves and a high neck.

Topics: Carrie Underwood Yousef Al-Jasmi

