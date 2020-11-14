Saudi Arabia announces 16 more COVID-19 deaths

Houthi drone shot down by Saudi air defenses

RIYADH: Saudi-led coalition air defenses intercepted a drone rigged with explosives that Houthi terrorists launched from Yemen early Saturday, a coalition official said.

"The Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia launched it in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians in the southern region," Brigadier Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The statement did not say where the weaponized drone was shot down.

Houthis had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. Most of the attacks have been thwarted.

