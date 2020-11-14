You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 16 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 16 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 16 deaths from COVID-19 and 349 new infections on Saturday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3zbr

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 16 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 339,947
  • A total of 5,641 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 16 deaths from COVID-19 and 349 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 62 were recorded in Riyadh, 29 in Makkah, 28 in Jeddah, 27 in Madinah, 23 in Yanbu, 11 in Dammam and 8 in Abha.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 339,947 after 379 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,641 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Half of Saudi consumers shop online at least every week
Saudi Arabia
Setting Saudi Arabia’s image straight, one podcast at a time

Houthi drone shot down by Saudi air defenses

Updated 14 November 2020
Arab News

Houthi drone shot down by Saudi air defenses

Updated 14 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-led coalition air defenses intercepted a drone rigged with explosives that Houthi terrorists launched from Yemen early Saturday, a coalition official said.

"The Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia launched it in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians in the southern region," Brigadier Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The statement did not say where the weaponized drone was shot down.

Houthis had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. Most of the attacks have been thwarted.

 

 

Houthi drone shot down by Saudi air defenses

Topics: Houthi drone attack

Related

OIC condemns Houthi drone attacks on Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
UN warns of ‘ecological disaster’ in Houthi-controlled Red Sea area

Latest updates

Pakistan to provide ‘irrefutable evidence’ India sponsors militant groups
Donald Trump supporters gather in Washington as he pushes false election claims
Tunisia-Libya border reopens after seven months
Most UK Labour Muslim members do not trust leadership over Islamophobia: Poll
Saudi Arabia announces 16 more COVID-19 deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.