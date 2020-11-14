Saudi Arabia announces 16 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 16 deaths from COVID-19 and 349 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 62 were recorded in Riyadh, 29 in Makkah, 28 in Jeddah, 27 in Madinah, 23 in Yanbu, 11 in Dammam and 8 in Abha.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 339,947 after 379 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,641 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
