Tunisia-Libya border reopens after seven months

Cars in Libya cross to neighbouring Tunisia via the Ras Jedir border post, after its reopening on November 14, 2020. (AFP)
Cars in Tunisia cross to neighbouring Libya via the Ras Jedir border post, after its reopening on November 14, 2020. (AFP)
People Libya cross to neighbouring Tunisia via the Ras Jedir border post, after its reopening on November 14, 2020. (AFP)
Libyan health workers gather at the Ras Jedir border post to disinfect the area, as people from neighbouring Tunisia begin to cross over, after the reopening of the post on November 14, 2020. (AFP)
  • A Tunisian diplomatic source said 20,000 Tunisians were currently in Libya
  • Dozens of travelers began to cross when the frontier opened at midday Saturday
RAS JEDIR: Travelers began to cross between Tunisia and Libya again on Saturday after a seven-month border closure due to novel coronavirus restrictions was lifted.
The closure at the end of March had a severe impact on trade between the two countries and left Libyans and Tunisians stranded on either side of the frontier.
A Tunisian diplomatic source said 20,000 Tunisians were currently in Libya.
Dozens of travelers began to cross when the frontier opened at midday Saturday, an AFP correspondent at the border said.
Many Tunisians travel to Libya for work, while Libyans go regularly to Tunisia for medical treatment.
Informal trade between the two countries supports thousands of families in southern Tunisia.
Air links with Libya are due to resume Sunday, according to the Tunisian transport ministry.
Tunisia had reopened its borders at the end of June, allowing travel from Europe during the tourist season, but had kept them closed to neighboring Libya and Algeria.

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

  • The sealed wooden coffins, unveiled on site amid fanfare, belonged to top officials of the Late Period and the Ptolemaic period of ancient Egypt
SAQQARA: Egypt announced Saturday the discovery of an ancient treasure trove of more than a 100 intact sarcophagi, the largest such find this year.
The sealed wooden coffins, unveiled on site amid fanfare, belonged to top officials of the Late Period and the Ptolemaic period of ancient Egypt.
They were found in three burial shafts at depths of 12 meters (40 feet) in the sweeping Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo.
Archaeologists opened one coffin to reveal a mummy wrapped in a burial shroud adorned with brightly colored hieroglyphic pictorials.
Saqqara is the burial site of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The huge find came just over a month after archaeologists in the area found 59 other well-preserved and sealed wooden coffins dating back more than 2,500 years ago.
“Saqqara has yet to reveal all of its contents. It is a treasure,” Antiquities and Tourism Minister Khaled Al-Anany said at the unveiling ceremony.
“Excavations are still underway. Whenever we empty a burial shaft of sarcophagi, we find an entrance to another.”
More than 40 statues of ancient deities and funerary masks were also discovered, he said.
They will be distributed among several museums in Egypt including the yet-to-opened Grand Egyptian Museum at the Giza plateau.
The minister attributed the flurry of discoveries in Saqqara to extensive excavation works in recent years.
Another discovery in the vast necropolis is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, he added.
Archaeologists also hope to find an ancient workshop for manufacturing wooden coffins for mummies soon, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.
Egypt hopes archaeological discoveries will spur tourism, a sector which has suffered multiple shocks ever since a 2011 uprising up until today’s coronavirus pandemic.

