Forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says

Chairman of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) Debretsion Gebremichael delivers a speech during the TPLF First Emergency General Congress in Mekelle, Ethiopia, on January 4, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 November 2020
Reuters

  • Tigray’s president said that his forces have been fighting Eritrean forces “on several fronts” for the past few days
  • A member of his party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), had on Saturday threatened to attack Eritrean targets
ADDIS ABABA: The leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray region told Reuters on Sunday that his forces bombed the airport in Eritrea’s capital Asmara on Saturday evening, confirming earlier reports from diplomats of a major escalation in a 12-day old conflict in Ethiopia.
Tigray’s President Debretsion Gebremichael also said that his forces have been fighting Eritrean forces “on several fronts” for the past few days. He did not specify where, but did say Eritrean forces were deployed and fighting along Ethiopia’s border.
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in the restive Tigray northern region on Nov.4. Eritrea’s government has denied involvement in the conflict.
Eritrea and Ethiopia signed a peace deal two years ago, but President Isaias Afwerki’s government remains hostile to the Tigray leadership after their role in a devastating 1998-2000 war.
There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government on Debretsion’s claim of the strikes on Eritrea.
A member of his party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), had on Saturday threatened to attack Eritrean targets.
The Tigrayan leader also told Reuters that ground fighting is raging “on several fronts” and that the displacement of civilians is increasing.
Abiy accuses the TPLF, which rules the mountainous region of more than five million people, of treason and terrorism and says his military campaign will restore order. He won a Nobel Peace Prize for a 2018 peace pact with Eritrea.
The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday that the fighting in Ethiopia had prompted more than 14,500 people to flee into Sudan so far.

India’s capital awakes to ‘severe’ smog as revellers defy cracker ban

India’s capital awakes to ‘severe’ smog as revellers defy cracker ban

  • India’s environmental court had imposed a ban to stop millions of the explosives being lighted up to mark the Hindu Festival of Light
NEW DELHI: Toxic smog blanketed India’s capital early Sunday after firecrackers were set off throughout the night to mark the country’s biggest annual festival Diwali despite a ban, further worsening the city’s air quality levels.
India’s environmental court had imposed a ban to stop millions of the explosives being lighted up to mark the Hindu Festival of Light, stressing that residents were already reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the pollution crisis that arises every winter.
But the sound of firecrackers regularly was heard in the city of 20 million people late Saturday, and sporadically on Sunday.
“The overall air quality of Delhi is in the Severe category as of today morning,” the state-run System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said Sunday.
“Significant local additional emissions (probably firecracker related) during yesterday night... build up stubble fire-related pollutant concentrations.”
But the meteorological body added that wind speeds in the capital were picking up on Sunday, helping to clear the choking air, while “isolated scattered rainfall” later in the day was also expected.
Delhi is infamous as having some of the world’s dirtiest air, with cracker smoke mingling with car exhaust, factory emissions, construction dust and crop stubble burning from nearby states turning the winter air into a putrid grey-yellow.
Scientists have also been warning that this year’s Diwali celebrations have increased health risks amid crowding at markets ahead of the festival, the cold and the air pollution, which studies have linked to increased coronavirus deaths.
The metropolis has been recording higher-than-usual daily rises in new cases, and reported 7,340 fresh infections late Saturday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to meet with national Home Minister Amit Shah later Sunday to ask for more beds to cope with the spike, local media reported.

