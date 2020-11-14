You are here

  • Home
  • Ethiopia’s Amhara rocked by explosions, rights group warns on Tigray

Ethiopia’s Amhara rocked by explosions, rights group warns on Tigray

A member of the Amhara special forces is photographed in the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on November 07, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rbagu

Updated 14 November 2020
Reuters

Ethiopia’s Amhara rocked by explosions, rights group warns on Tigray

  • The explosions in Amhara were in Bahir Dar and Gondar late on Friday
  • Investigations had started to establish if the explosions were linked to the fighting in Tigray
Updated 14 November 2020
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: Two explosions hit cities in Ethiopia’s Amhara state, which neighbors the northern state of Tigray where federal troops are fighting local forces, and the human rights commission warned against rights violations in the conflict.
Hundreds of people have been killed in clashes since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the national defense force on an offensive against well-trained local troops in Tigray on Nov. 4, after accusing them of attacking a federal military base in the area.
The explosions in Amhara were in Bahir Dar and Gondar late on Friday, Amhara’s communication office and the state’s news service said.
Investigations had started to establish if the explosions were linked to the fighting in Tigray, the Amhara communications office said, without giving details of any casualties.
The Amhara regional state’s forces have been fighting alongside their federal counterparts against forces of Tigray’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
The United Nations, the African Union and others are concerned that the fighting could spread to other parts of Africa’s second most populous country and destabilize the wider Horn of Africa region.
More than 14,500 people have fled into neighboring Sudan, with the speed of new arrivals “overwhelming the current capacity to provide aid,” the UN refugee agency said.
Ethiopia’s Human Rights Commission, appointed by the government but independent, said it was sending a team of investigators to the town of Mai Kadra in Tigray, where Amnesty International reported evidence of mass killings.
The massacre of civilians reported by Amnesty would amount to war crimes if confirmed it was committed by one of the belligerent forces, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.
The Ethiopian commission will investigate any human rights violations in the conflict, it said in a statement, adding that there was “reasonable risk of ethnic profiling” linked to the military confrontation.

Topics: Ethiopia

Related

Update
World
UN says more than 14,500 have fled Ethiopia to Sudan
World
Ethiopia to set up ‘transitional’ rule in parts of Tigray

More than 1.3 million coronavirus deaths worldwide: AFP tally

Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

More than 1.3 million coronavirus deaths worldwide: AFP tally

  • In total, there have been at least 1,303,783 deaths for 53,380,442 declared cases of Covid-19
  • Experts say the official data is likely to capture only a fraction of the number of total infections and fatalities
Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

PARIS: More than 1.3 million people have been killed by the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
In total, there have been at least 1,303,783 deaths for 53,380,442 declared cases of Covid-19, although experts say the official data is likely to capture only a fraction of the number of total infections and fatalities.
New cases and deaths are accelerating again as a second wave of infections strikes Europe and the United States.
Nearly one in five deaths occurred in the US (244,345), while Brazil was the next most affected country measured by deaths (164,737), then India (129,188), Mexico (97,624) and Britain (51,304).
The world celebrated news this week about major advances in the hunt for vaccines against the coronavirus, but a top WHO expert warned in an interview with AFP that disinformation and public distrust will render them useless against the pandemic.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Fever, symptom screening misses many coronavirus cases
World
Musk questions coronavirus tests, saying they gave opposite results on same day

Latest updates

Dutch golf star Anne van Dam joins Saudi deep diver Mariam Fardous to explore Kingdom’s coral reefs
Lebanese security chief visited Syria in efforts to free US captive
More than 1.3 million coronavirus deaths worldwide: AFP tally
Villagers burn Karabakh houses ahead of Azerbaijan takeover
Pompeo arrives in France on 7-nation tour of Europe, Mideast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.