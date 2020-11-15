You are here

Egyptian air force conducts military drill with Sudan

The drill will involve planning and managing joint combat activities. (File/AFP)
15 November 2020
Arab News

Egyptian air force conducts military drill with Sudan

  • The drill is set to benefit both countries by sharing their expertise
  • Egypt has been conducting a series of joint military drills with armed forces of different countries
15 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Egyptian Air Force and their Sudanese counterpart began a military drill at Sudan’s Marwa air base that will run until Nov. 26.
The drill, which is dubbed “The Nile Eagles 1,” is the first activity of its kind between the two nations, local daily Ahram Online has reported.
Egyptian armed forces spokesman Tamer El-Refaie said the drill will involve planning and managing joint combat activities, as well as search and rescue operations.
The drill is set to benefit both countries by sharing their expertise, and by enhancing military cooperation between Egypt and Sudan’s armed forces.
It will also strengthen the airborne military capabilities of both countries, according to El-Rafaie.
Egypt has been conducting a series of joint military drills with armed forces of different countries.

Fire damages historic mosque on Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait

Updated 42 min 5 sec ago
AP

Fire damages historic mosque on Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait

  • The firefighters were trying to prevent the fire from reaching a forest behind the mosque
  • The mosque is a wooden structure with a single minaret
Updated 42 min 5 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: A historic wooden mosque in Istanbul was on fire Sunday and Turkish firefighters were trying to put out the blaze from both land and sea.
The Vanikoy Mosque, built in the 17th century during the reign of Ottoman Sultan IV Mehmed, is located on the Asian side of Istanbul along the Bosporus Strait. Videos showed heavy smoke pouring from the structure.
The firefighters were trying to prevent the fire from reaching a forest behind the mosque and the neighboring houses that line the Bosporus.
The mosque is a wooden structure with a single minaret. The cause of the fire was not yet determined.

