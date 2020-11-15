Egyptian air force conducts military drill with Sudan

DUBAI: The Egyptian Air Force and their Sudanese counterpart began a military drill at Sudan’s Marwa air base that will run until Nov. 26.

The drill, which is dubbed “The Nile Eagles 1,” is the first activity of its kind between the two nations, local daily Ahram Online has reported.

Egyptian armed forces spokesman Tamer El-Refaie said the drill will involve planning and managing joint combat activities, as well as search and rescue operations.

The drill is set to benefit both countries by sharing their expertise, and by enhancing military cooperation between Egypt and Sudan’s armed forces.

It will also strengthen the airborne military capabilities of both countries, according to El-Rafaie.

Egypt has been conducting a series of joint military drills with armed forces of different countries.