RIYADH: The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) launched a program to train 1,200 female jobseekers in the beauty business and to employ them in private sector enterprises in the field upon completion of the training program.
The program targets the following five professions: General sales specialist, makeup sales specialist, skincare sales specialist, exhibition supervisor, and cosmetics and hair. Hadaf called on jobseekers to register in the program by clicking the following link, https://bit.ly/3ikUsN6, no later than next Thursday.
Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf to train 1,200 women in beauty business
