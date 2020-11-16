You are here

  • Home
  • Tokyo stocks open higher as Japan exits recession

Tokyo stocks open higher as Japan exits recession

People look at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Stocks fell back across Asia on Thursday after gains for big technology shares pushed most Wall Street benchmarks higher. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c6kr8

Updated 16 November 2020
AFP

Tokyo stocks open higher as Japan exits recession

  • Japan’s economy exited recession in the third quarter
Updated 16 November 2020
AFP

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday supported by gains on Wall Street with investors digesting Japan’s third-quarter GDP figures, which showed an exit from recession.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.13 percent or 286.11 points at 25,671.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.16 percent or 19.80 points to 1,723.02.
“Japanese shares are seen gaining on rallies on US stocks, while investors are closely watching Japan’s GDP figures for the July-September quarter,” which were released 10 minutes before the opening bell, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.
Japan’s economy exited recession in the third quarter, growing a better-than-expected 5.0 percent thanks to a rise in domestic demand and exports, government data showed Monday, as signs of recovery began to emerge after a record contraction.
Traders are also awaiting China’s industrial output and retail sales due later in the day, Kanayama added.
The dollar fetched 104.69 yen in early Asian trade, against 104.62 yen in New York late Friday.
Among major shares in Tokyo, business cycle-sensitive stocks and some exporters were higher, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rallying 2.29 percent to 31,740 yen, Sony trading up 1.81 percent at 9,326 yen and Toyota up 1.35 percent at 7,415 yen.
On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 1.4 percent to close at 29,479.81.

Topics: Tokyo Stock Exchange Nikkei 225 index

Related

Business & Economy
Japan Airlines forecasts record annual loss as pandemic takes toll
Business & Economy
Bank of Japan member calls for ‘swift action’ to ease coronavirus shock

Privacy activist files complaints against Apple’s tracking tool

Updated 16 November 2020
Reuters

Privacy activist files complaints against Apple’s tracking tool

  • The code, stored on the device, allows Apple and third parties to track a user’s online behavior and consumption preferences
Updated 16 November 2020
Reuters

BERLIN: A group led by privacy activist Max Schrems on Monday filed complaints with German and Spanish data protection authorities over Apple’s online tracking tool, alleging that it allows iPhones to store users’ data without their consent in breach of European law.
It is the first such major action against the US technology group in regards to European Union privacy rules.
Apple says it provides users with a superior level of privacy protection. The company had announced it would further tighten its rules with the launch of its iOS 14 operating system this autumn but in September said it would delay the plan until early next year.
The complaints by digital rights group Noyb were brought against Apple’s use of a tracking code that is automatically generated on every iPhone when it is set up, the so-called Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA).
The code, stored on the device, allows Apple and third parties to track a user’s online behavior and consumption preferences — vital for the likes of Facebook to be able to send targeted ads that will interest the user.
“Apple places codes that are comparable to a cookie in its phones without any consent by the user. This is a clear breach of European Union privacy laws,” said Noyb lawyer Stefano Rossetti.
Rosetti referred to the EU’s e-Privacy Directive, which requires a user’s prior consent to the installation and use of such information.
Apple’s planned new rules would not change this as they would restrict third-party access but not Apple’s.
Apple accounts for one in every four smartphones sold in Europe, according to Counterpoint Research.
The claims were made on behalf of an individual German and Spanish consumers and handed to the Spanish data protection authority and its counterpart in Berlin, said Noyb, a privacy advocacy group led by Austrian Schrems that has successfully fought two landmark trials against Facebook.
In Germany, unlike Spain, each federal state has its own data protection authority.
Rossetti said the action was not about high fines but rather aimed at establishing a clear principle whereby “tracking must be the exception, not the rule.”
“The IDFA should not only be restricted, but permanently deleted,” he said.

Topics: Apple iPhone

Related

Media
Apple CEO backs privacy laws, warns data being ‘weaponized’
Business & Economy
Apple chief says firm guards data privacy in China

Latest updates

SpaceX launches second crew, regular station crew flights begin
‘His House’: Smart, timely and — most importantly — very scary
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next year
India registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases
New Zealand imposes new mask rules as coronavirus precaution

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.