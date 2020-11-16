You are here

Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry win at People’s Choice Awards 

Jennifer Lopez was honored as the People’s Icon. (Instagram)
Updated 16 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Celebrities flocked to the People’s Choice Awards 2020 this week for a socially distanced ceremony with a “Virtual In-Person” audience in California.    

US singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez was honored as the People’s Icon. She received the award in a hot red, thigh-length dress that was tight at the waist and featured a voluminous neckline by US fashion designer Christian Siriano. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

US actor, producer, director and writer Tyler Perry won the People's Champion Award. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

South Korean boy band BTS took home all four awards that they were nominated for: The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020 for their first all-English single “Dynamite” and The Album of 2020 for their studio album “Map of the Soul: 7.”

Topics: Jennifer Lopez Tyler Perry People’s Choice Awards BTS

Diesel, Only The Brave Foundation launch face mask range to benefit Lebanon

Arab News

DUBAI: Italian fashion brand Diesel announced on Monday that it will launch limited edition face masks in collaboration with non-profit organization Only The Brave (OTB) Foundation to support Beirut.  

One hundred percent of the profits made from the shields will go towards the reconstruction and repair efforts in Beirut, following the devastating explosion that ripped through the city’s port on Aug. 4. 

The masks, designed to be breathable, ecologically-friendly, washable and recyclable, are triple-layered, and have a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99 percent, both outwards and when breathing in. 

Diesel and OTB will also support My School Pulse, a Lebanese non-profit organization that helps educate children with cancer in hospitals through tailor-made mentoring projects.

Topics: diesel Only The Brave Foundation Lebanon

