Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry win at People’s Choice Awards 

DUBAI: Celebrities flocked to the People’s Choice Awards 2020 this week for a socially distanced ceremony with a “Virtual In-Person” audience in California.

US singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez was honored as the People’s Icon. She received the award in a hot red, thigh-length dress that was tight at the waist and featured a voluminous neckline by US fashion designer Christian Siriano.

US actor, producer, director and writer Tyler Perry won the People's Champion Award.

South Korean boy band BTS took home all four awards that they were nominated for: The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020 for their first all-English single “Dynamite” and The Album of 2020 for their studio album “Map of the Soul: 7.”