You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey to send soldiers for Karabakh ‘peacekeeping center’

Turkey to send soldiers for Karabakh ‘peacekeeping center’

Police officers walk along a street in front of flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey and portraits of Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan hanging on a cable above it in Baku on November 9, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wnkw4

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Turkey to send soldiers for Karabakh ‘peacekeeping center’

  • Erdogan’s request followed two days of talks in Ankara with Russian officials
  • Turkey is one of Azerbaijan’s closest allies
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked parliament Monday to authorize sending soldiers to Azerbaijan to establish a “peacekeeping center” with Russia to monitor a truce over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Erdogan’s request followed two days of talks in Ankara with Russian officials about how the two regional powers intend to jointly implement a Russian-brokered cease-fire signed last week.
Turkey is one of Azerbaijan’s closest allies and has strongly defended its right to reclaim lands it lost to ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1988-94 war.
The Russia-brokered deal brought an end to more than six weeks of fighting that claimed more than 1,400 lives and saw ethnic Armenians to agree to withdraw from large parts of the contested region of Azerbaijan.
Erdogan asked parliament Monday to deploy a mission to “establish a joint center with Russia and to carry out the center’s activities.”
The deployment would be active for one year and its size determined by Erdogan.
Russia is sending 1,960 peacekeepers as well as armored personnel carriers and other military equipment to monitor the truce deal.
Moscow has stressed repeatedly that Turkey will have no troops on the ground under the truce deal’s terms.
The Russian-brokered agreement states that a “peacekeeping center is being deployed to control the cease-fire” but does not specify its formal role.

Topics: Turkey Azerbaijan Russia Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh

Related

Update
World
Azerbaijan extends Armenian pullout deadline from Kalbajar
World
Villagers burn Karabakh houses ahead of Azerbaijan takeover

Turkey probes Istanbul mayor in fight over ‘crazy’ canal

Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Turkey probes Istanbul mayor in fight over ‘crazy’ canal

  • Proposed $9.8-billion alternative would run to the west of the Bosphorus along a new 45-kilometer route
Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s interior ministry has launched a probe into the Istanbul mayor over his opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s dream of building an alternative to the Bosphorus Strait, the mayor’s spokesman said Monday.
Erdogan argues that the new Istanbul canal, which he has dubbed one of his “crazy projects,” would relieve pressure on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
The Bosphorus creates a border between Europe and Asia, splitting Istanbul in two as it runs between the Black and Marmara Seas.
The proposed $9.8-billion alternative would run to the west of the Bosphorus along a new 45-kilometer route.
Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, whose election last year saw Erdogan’s ruling AK Party lose its 25-year grip on Turkey’s largest city, has been a vocal opponent of the project on financial and environmental grounds.
Since his victory, the municipality has broadcast videos on underground trains and put up posters against “Canal Istanbul.”
The investigation by the ministry’s property inspectorate is focused on posters containing the phrases, “Either Canal or Istanbul” and “Who needs Canal Istanbul?,” Imamoglu’s spokesman Murat Ongun tweeted.
The investigation was started on the grounds that the posters violated articles of the constitution prohibiting public resources from being used against “the integrity of the administration and state policy,” Ongun said.
Critics say the project would destroy nature and could even worsen the earthquake risk in the city of more than 15 million people.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Municipality of Istanbul pulls out of $15bn shipping canal project
Middle-East
Erdogan pushes ‘crazy’ Istanbul canal dream despite opposition

Latest updates

Pakistan’s capital blocked off over anti-France protest
Turkey to send soldiers for Karabakh ‘peacekeeping center’
Turkey probes Istanbul mayor in fight over ‘crazy’ canal
Nora Attal and family star in new campaign 
Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry win at People’s Choice Awards 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.