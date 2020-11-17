You are here

Duterte urged to act after typhoon wreaks havoc

Relief operations continue for flood victims in Cagayan Valley. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard)
Relief operations continue for flood victims in Cagayan Valley. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard)
Relief operations continue for flood victims in Cagayan Valley. (Photo/video courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard)
Updated 17 November 2020
Ellie Aben

  • President says illegal mining, logging added to massive flooding in Philippines
MANILA: Philippine authorities on Monday urged President Rodrigo Duterte to place Luzon island under a state of calamity after three typhoons caused widespread devastation in the area.

About 110 people were killed after Typhoons Molave, Goni and Vamco cut through Manila, Bicol, the Cagayan Valley and other parts of Luzon in recent weeks.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said it had convened an emergency meeting on Monday to address the impacts of the three typhoons, which caused billions of pesos in damage.

“It was agreed during the meeting to convene a technical working group of the joint prevention, mitigation and preparedness clusters of the NDRRMC,” the council said in a statement.

NDRRMC Chairman and Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who chaired the meeting, instructed the state weather bureau to revisit its historical data to “strengthen typhoon warnings beforehand.”

On Sunday, Duterte ordered Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to examine illegal mining and logging activities in the Cagayan Valley in northern Luzon, following intense flooding in the Isabela and Cagayan provinces.

Days of heavy rain brought by Typhoon Vamco and the monsoon-inundated Cagayan Valley in the northern Philippines turned parts of the region into an “ocean.”

There was a pause in rescue efforts for flood victims on Monday after the floodwaters subsided, but relief operations continued.

The president emphasized the need to control illegal mining activities as it “causes holes that loosen the soil,” placing residents in the area at risk.

“It props up every now and then. I will direct Cimatu to look into the illegal mining, especially where people are building their shelters downwards,” Duterte said during a briefing on the impact of Vamco on Cagayan.

“If it’s not possible for them to stop, at least Cimatu should devise a way where they can place their houses above rolling stones, if they come,” he added.

Cimatu, in response, said authorities had already issued a cease-and-desist order against illegal small-scale mining operations following the intense flooding in Cagayan. He added that the 10 people killed by landslides in the region were in illegal mining sites.

“There’s no mining area given permit. These areas where people died are used for illegal mining. So we have filed cases already and a cease-and-desist order,” said Cimatu.

In the same briefing, Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba expressed hope that the government would lead greening schemes in Sierra Madre and Cordillera to help conserve the mountains and reduce the effects of devastating typhoons.

Earlier, Duterte had assured the public that the government was “doing its best to prevent a repeat of the disaster.”

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano told the president that he and Cimatu already had plans for a tree-planting initiative to provide a long-term approach to minimize severe flooding in the country.

“So we are 110 million Filipinos. If we can plant 100 million per every six months, that’s 200 million a year. So we are planning and can start in January,” said Ano.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade also recommended continuing and improving reforestation programs in the country, along with conducting dredging activities in the Cagayan River.

The Cagayan province has been the worst-hit region in the country.

“If you come to Cagayan now, it’s like an ocean — you won’t see the river,” Gov. Mamba said on Saturday.

“This is the first time for so many years that we have experienced this kind of flooding,” he said, adding that floodwater “would normally reach up to 11 meters” in the province, but this time “it went as high as 13.1 meters.”

Cagayan is one of five provinces that constitute the region. While not directly hit by Vamco, the Cagayan Valley accounted for 20, or more than half of the deaths following the typhoon.

Mamba cited multiple factors for the flooding in the province, including the “denudation of forests due to illegal logging, saturation of soil caused by recent storms and the release of water from the Magat Dam.”

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported that a total of 265,339 people were rescued through operations in provinces affected by Typhoon Vamco.

“Government forces saved 1,078 lives from dangerous flooding in northern Luzon, including the Cagayan province, while 263,444 individuals were rescued in southern Luzon following the wrath of Typhoon Ulysses,” said Navy Capt. Jonathan Zata, AFP public affairs office chief.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Typhoon Vamco

Ethiopia says another Tigray town seized

Ethiopian migrants, who fled intense fighting in their homeland, gather in the Um Raquba camp in the town of Gadaref, east of Khartoum. (AFP)
Updated 17 November 2020
Reuters

  • Conflict could jeopardize recent economic opening and highlights risks that fighting could spread
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government said on Monday it had captured another town in the northern Tigray region after nearly two weeks of fighting in a conflict already spilling into Eritrea and destabilising the wider Horn of Africa.
Hundreds have died, at least 20,000 refugees have fled to Sudan and there have been reports of atrocities since Abiy ordered air strikes and a ground offensive against Tigray’s rulers for defying his authority.
The conflict could jeopardize a recent economic opening, stir up ethnic bloodshed elsewhere around Africa’s second most populous nation, and tarnish the reputation of Abiy who won a Nobel Peace Prize last year for a peace pact with Eritrea.
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs the region of more than 5 million people, has accused Eritrea of sending tanks and thousands of soldiers over the border to support Ethiopian federal troops. Asmara denies that.
Tigray forces fired rockets into Eritrea at the weekend.
A task force set up by Abiy to handle the government’s response to the crisis, said troops had “liberated” the town of Alamata from the TPLF. “They fled, taking along around 10,000 prisoners,” it added, without specifying where those were from.
With communications mainly down and media barred, Reuters could not independently verify assertions made by all sides.
There was no immediate comment from Tigray’s leaders on events in Alamata, near the border with Amhara state, about 120 km (75 miles) from Tigray’s capital Mekelle.
TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael urged the United Nations and African Union to condemn Ethiopia’s federal troops, accusing them of using high-tech weaponry including drones in attacks he said smashed a dam and a sugar factory.
“Abiy Ahmed is waging this war on the people of Tigray and he is responsible for the purposeful infliction of human suffering on the people and destruction of major infrastructure projects,” he said.

BACKGROUND

“We are not the initiators of this conflict and it is evident that Abiy Ahmed conducted this war as an attempt to consolidate his personal power,” he added, warning that Ethiopia could become a failed state or disintegrate.
The fighting has spread beyond Tigray into Amhara, whose local forces are allied with Abiy’s forces. On Friday, rockets were fired at two airports in Amhara in what the TPLF said was retaliation for government air strikes.
Tigray leaders accuse Abiy, who is from the largest Oromo ethnic group and Africa’s youngest leader, of persecuting them and purging them from government and security forces over the last two years. He says they rose up against him by attacking a military base.
Amnesty International has denounced the killing of scores and possibly hundreds of civilian laborers in a massacre that both sides have blamed on each other.
The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has around 140,000 personnel and plenty of experience from fighting Islamist militants in Somalia and rebel groups in border regions, plus a two-decade border standoff with Eritrea.
But many senior officers are Tigrayan, much of its most powerful weaponry is there, and the TPLF has seized the powerful Northern Command’s headquarters in Mekelle.
There are reports of defections of Tigrayan members of the ENDF. And the TPLF itself has a formidable history, spearheading the rebel march to Addis Ababa that ousted a Marxist dictatorship in 1991 and bearing the brunt of a 1998-2000 war with Eritrea that killed hundreds of thousands.
Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki — a long-time foe of the Tigrayan leaders — controls a vast standing army which the  US’ CIA puts at 200,000 personnel.
Abiy once fought alongside the Tigrayans and was a partner in government with them until 2018 when he took office, winning early plaudits for pursuing peace with Eritrea, starting to liberalize the economy and opening a repressive political system.

 

Topics: Ethiopia

