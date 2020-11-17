You are here

  • Home
  • Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: reports

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: reports

Advisers persuaded Trump not to go ahead with a strike. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8qy49

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: reports

  • Donald Trump made the request during a meeting with his top national security aides
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump, with two months left in office, asked for options on attacking Iran’s main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a US official said on Monday.
Trump made the request during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday with his top national security aides, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, new acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the official said.
Trump, who has refused to concede and is challenging the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, is to hand over power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
The official confirmed the account of the meeting in The New York Times, which reported that the advisers persuaded Trump not to go ahead with a strike because of the risk of a broader conflict.
“He asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward,” the official said.
The White House declined comment.
Trump has spent all four years of his presidency engaging in an aggressive policy against Iran, withdrawing in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, and imposing economic sanctions against a wide variety of Iranian targets.
His request for options came a day after a UN atomic watchdog report showed that Iran had finished moving a first cascade of advanced centrifuges from an above-ground plant at its main uranium enrichment site to an underground one, in a fresh breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.
Iran’s 2.4 ton stock of low-enriched uranium is now far above the deal’s 202.8 kg limit. It produced 337.5 kg in the quarter, less than the more than 500 kg recorded in the previous two quarters by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
In January, Trump ordered a US drone strike that killed Iranian military General Qassem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport. But he has shied away from broader military conflicts and sought to withdraw US troops from global hotspots in keeping with a promise to stop what he calls “endless wars.”
A strike on Iran’s main nuclear site at Natanz could flare into a regional conflict and pose a serious foreign policy challenge for Biden.
Biden’s transition team, which has not had access to national security intelligence due to the Trump administration’s refusal to begin the transition, declined to comment for this story.

Topics: Iran

Related

Special
Middle-East
Amnesty: Iran blacked out internet to hide ‘true scale’ of 2019 killings
Update
Middle-East
Several wounded in Iranian gas station explosion, no fatalities reported

Iraq hangs 21 on terrorism charges in latest mass executions

Updated 17 November 2020
Reuters

Iraq hangs 21 on terrorism charges in latest mass executions

  • Among those executed were people involved in two suicide attacks that killed dozens of people the northern town of Tal Afar
Updated 17 November 2020
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq hanged 21 convicted terrorists and murderers on Monday, an interior ministry statement said, the latest in a series of mass executions it has carried out since defeating the Daesh group in 2017.
Among those executed at a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya were people involved in two suicide attacks that killed dozens of people the northern town of Tal Afar, the statement said.
It gave no further details of the identities of the people who were executed or the crimes for which they were convicted.
Iraq has put hundreds of suspected militants on trial and carried out several mass executions since defeating Daesh fighters in a 2014-2017 US-backed military campaign.
Human rights groups have accused Iraqi and other regional forces of inconsistencies in the judicial process and flawed trials leading to unfair convictions. Iraq says its trials are fair.
Daesh captured a third of Iraq in 2014 and was largely defeated both there and in neighboring Syria over the following three years.

Topics: Iraq Daesh

Related

Middle-East
Daesh extremists step up as Iraq, Syria, grapple with virus

Latest updates

Huawei selling Honor phone brand in face of US sanctions
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July
Iraq hangs 21 on terrorism charges in latest mass executions
Pompeo says Europe, US need to work together to address Turkey

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.