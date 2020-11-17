You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July

Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July

People crowding a shopping market on the eve of Diwali festival in New Delhi, India, 13 November 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wfp3m

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July

  • India is the country with the second-highest number of infections behind the United States
  • Experts have warned that the Diwali festival season could lead to a new spike
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: Daily coronavirus infections in India fell to their lowest since mid-July, with 29,163 new cases reported for the last 24 hours, taking the total to 8.87 million, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Daily cases have fallen in India, the country with the second-highest number of infections behind the United States, since hitting a peak in September.
Indians celebrated Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, over the weekend, and experts have warned that the festival season could lead to a new spike.
Deaths rose by 449 over the last 24 hours, the ministry also said, with toll now at 130,519.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases
World
India virus surge continues in New Delhi

Ethiopia says another Tigray town seized

Ethiopian migrants, who fled intense fighting in their homeland, gather in the Um Raquba camp in the town of Gadaref, east of Khartoum. (AFP)
Updated 17 November 2020
Reuters

Ethiopia says another Tigray town seized

  • Conflict could jeopardize recent economic opening and highlights risks that fighting could spread
Updated 17 November 2020
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government said on Monday it had captured another town in the northern Tigray region after nearly two weeks of fighting in a conflict already spilling into Eritrea and destabilising the wider Horn of Africa.
Hundreds have died, at least 20,000 refugees have fled to Sudan and there have been reports of atrocities since Abiy ordered air strikes and a ground offensive against Tigray’s rulers for defying his authority.
The conflict could jeopardize a recent economic opening, stir up ethnic bloodshed elsewhere around Africa’s second most populous nation, and tarnish the reputation of Abiy who won a Nobel Peace Prize last year for a peace pact with Eritrea.
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs the region of more than 5 million people, has accused Eritrea of sending tanks and thousands of soldiers over the border to support Ethiopian federal troops. Asmara denies that.
Tigray forces fired rockets into Eritrea at the weekend.
A task force set up by Abiy to handle the government’s response to the crisis, said troops had “liberated” the town of Alamata from the TPLF. “They fled, taking along around 10,000 prisoners,” it added, without specifying where those were from.
With communications mainly down and media barred, Reuters could not independently verify assertions made by all sides.
There was no immediate comment from Tigray’s leaders on events in Alamata, near the border with Amhara state, about 120 km (75 miles) from Tigray’s capital Mekelle.
TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael urged the United Nations and African Union to condemn Ethiopia’s federal troops, accusing them of using high-tech weaponry including drones in attacks he said smashed a dam and a sugar factory.
“Abiy Ahmed is waging this war on the people of Tigray and he is responsible for the purposeful infliction of human suffering on the people and destruction of major infrastructure projects,” he said.

BACKGROUND

The conflict could jeopardize a recent economic opening, stir up ethnic bloodshed elsewhere around Africa’s second most populous nation, and tarnish the reputation of Abiy who won a Nobel Peace Prize last year for a peace pact with Eritrea.

“We are not the initiators of this conflict and it is evident that Abiy Ahmed conducted this war as an attempt to consolidate his personal power,” he added, warning that Ethiopia could become a failed state or disintegrate.
The fighting has spread beyond Tigray into Amhara, whose local forces are allied with Abiy’s forces. On Friday, rockets were fired at two airports in Amhara in what the TPLF said was retaliation for government air strikes.
Tigray leaders accuse Abiy, who is from the largest Oromo ethnic group and Africa’s youngest leader, of persecuting them and purging them from government and security forces over the last two years. He says they rose up against him by attacking a military base.
Amnesty International has denounced the killing of scores and possibly hundreds of civilian laborers in a massacre that both sides have blamed on each other.
The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has around 140,000 personnel and plenty of experience from fighting Islamist militants in Somalia and rebel groups in border regions, plus a two-decade border standoff with Eritrea.
But many senior officers are Tigrayan, much of its most powerful weaponry is there, and the TPLF has seized the powerful Northern Command’s headquarters in Mekelle.
There are reports of defections of Tigrayan members of the ENDF. And the TPLF itself has a formidable history, spearheading the rebel march to Addis Ababa that ousted a Marxist dictatorship in 1991 and bearing the brunt of a 1998-2000 war with Eritrea that killed hundreds of thousands.
Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki — a long-time foe of the Tigrayan leaders — controls a vast standing army which the  US’ CIA puts at 200,000 personnel.
Abiy once fought alongside the Tigrayans and was a partner in government with them until 2018 when he took office, winning early plaudits for pursuing peace with Eritrea, starting to liberalize the economy and opening a repressive political system.

 

Topics: Ethiopia

Related

World
Ethiopia’s Tigray leader confirms firing missiles at Eritrea
Middle-East
UN: Number of refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan surpasses 20,000

Latest updates

Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July
Iraq hangs 21 on terrorism charges in latest mass executions
Pompeo says Europe, US need to work together to address Turkey
Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: reports
Ethiopia says another Tigray town seized

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.