You are here

  • Home
  • India registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases

India registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases

Above, a health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a resident at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad on Nov. 12, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cjdx6

Updated 16 November 2020
AP

India registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases

  • India’s daily cases have seen a steady decline since the middle of September
  • Concerns remain over the ability of New Delhi’s health infrastructure to handle its severe caseload
Updated 16 November 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India has registered 30,548 new confirmed coronaviruses cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest in the last four months but amid growing concerns of the latest surge in the capital New Delhi.
The Health Ministry on Monday raised India’s tally to more than 8.84 million. It said the country was showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the last two months. The ministry also reported 435 deaths in the same period, driving total fatalities to 130,070.
India’s daily cases have seen a steady decline since the middle of September, but its capital New Delhi is battling the latest surge, recording more new cases than any other Indian state. Experts have attributed the surge to the festive season, dangerous pollution levels and the dip in temperatures.
Concerns remain over the ability of New Delhi’s health infrastructure to handle the severe caseload.
To tackle the rise in infections, India’s home ministry said it will airlift doctors from other regions to the capital, double the current testing numbers and provide 300 additional intensive care unit beds to fight the spread of the virus.
On Sunday, India’s health minister Harsh Vardhan said the capital’s surge is “likely to worsen over next few weeks.”
A country of nearly 1.4 billion people, India is the world’s second most coronavirus affected country after the United States.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India’s coronavirus cases set to cross 8 million
World
India’s coronavirus cases reach 8.5 million

Pakistan’s capital blocked off over anti-France protest

Updated 16 November 2020
AFP

Pakistan’s capital blocked off over anti-France protest

  • A rally in the neighboring city of Rawalpindi which attracted up to 5,000 people on Sunday spilled over into Monday
Updated 16 November 2020
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan authorities sealed off a major road into the capital Islamabad for a second day Monday as a far-right religious party held fresh anti-France protests.
A rally in the neighboring city of Rawalpindi which attracted up to 5,000 people on Sunday spilled over into Monday, with around a thousand protesters gathered at the roadblock preventing them from entering the capital.
Commuters faced lengthy delays on alternative routes into the city.
Mobile phone services were restored around lunchtime on Monday, after being suspended for more than 24 hours to prevent rally organizers from coordinating with each other.
Pakistan has seen small and scattered protests over the past few weeks in response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks on Islam.
The French president spoke out after an extremist beheaded a teacher near Paris after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a class on free speech. All depictions of the Prophet are forbidden by Islam.
The president said the teacher “was killed because Islamists want our future.”
Macron’s comments triggered anger across the Muslim world, with tens of thousands in Pakistan, neighboring Iran and other Muslim countries in South Asia flooding the streets and organizing anti-French boycotts.
Pakistan has lodged a complaint with France over what it called a “systematic Islamophobic campaign” in the European nation.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the French president of attacking the Muslim faith and urged Islamic countries to work together to counter what he called growing repression in Europe.
Blasphemy is a particularly contentious issue in ultra-conservative Pakistan, where anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures can face the death penalty.
Rights groups have urged the country to reform its blasphemy legislation because it is often abused to settle personal vendettas.
Sunday’s march was organized by hardline cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, whose party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), is known for violent protests over the issue.
In 2018, the country was paralyzed by TLP rallies following the acquittal of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who had been accused of disrespecting the Prophet Muhammad.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Press Review
The Express Tribune: 'Pakistan's paid dearly in war on terror': France's Macron tells Imran
World
Horrified by deadly attacks, French Muslims protect church, win hearts

Latest updates

Aramco extended $8 bln revolving loans this year — bond prospectus
Diesel, Only The Brave Foundation launch face mask range to benefit Lebanon
US approval for 737 MAX return nears as challenges remain for Boeing
Pakistan’s capital blocked off over anti-France protest
Turkey to send soldiers for Karabakh ‘peacekeeping center’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.