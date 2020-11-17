Shawn Mendes collaborates with Justin Bieber 

DUBAI: Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes announced this week he is releasing a new single with Canadian star Justin Bieber.

The song is called “Monster” and will be released on Nov. 20, the “In My Blood” singer wrote on Instagram.

“Monster” is part of Mendes’ upcoming album, “Wonder,” which is set to drop on Dec. 4.

Fans had a lot to say about the new single on Twitter.

“Dream collab … can’t wait to listen song by amazing singers (sic),” tweeted one user.

Another wrote: “Two Canadian legendsss (sic).”

In January, Mendes attended Bieber’s playback party for his studio album “Changes,” where the “Holy” singer called Mendes “another Canadian treasure.”