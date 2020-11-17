You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan defense chief reassures the country after Trump ‘order’

Afghan defense chief reassures the country after Trump ‘order’

Afghan Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3r64

Updated 17 November 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan defense chief reassures the country after Trump ‘order’

  • US president said to be pushing for withdrawal of additional troops by Jan. 15.; experts warn against ‘irresponsible’ pullout
Updated 17 November 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid said on Tuesday that the Afghan National Army was capable of defending the nation after the further departure of US forces from the country in the next few months, even as experts warned against an “irresponsible” withdrawal of foreign troops.

“People should not worry about the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country. The Afghan forces are fully capable of defending the country ... (and) were responsible for 96 percent of the operations,” he said.

Khalid’s comments were part of an address to the Afghan parliament on Tuesday, a day after media reports said US President Donald Trump had issued a “warning order” to reduce the number of troops from 4,500 to 2,500 by Jan. 15, after more than 19 years of war in Afghanistan.

Many locals and foreign observers worry that Afghanistan might slide back into a civil war after the move, especially in the absence of a peace deal between Kabul and the Taliban, and amid a surge in attacks across the country which each group blames the other for.

“There is the likelihood of Afghanistan heading to civil strife and becoming the ground for confrontation of proxy groups of the countries in the region,” former deputy defense minister Tamim Asey tweeted on Tuesday. “In that case Afghanistan will turn into another Syria or Libya.” He expressed concern that Kabul would descend into the kind of chaos that afflicted the country in the 1990s after the Soviet forces left the country.

Experts believe that while the troops’ withdrawal has been one of Kabul’s long-standing demands, it should not be done in a “hasty manner.”

“We don’t want the American troops here forever, but at the same time, we don’t want an irresponsible withdrawal either,” Javid Faisal, an adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s National Security team, told Arab News.

The complete departure of all foreign forces from the country was a pillar of the historic accord between Washington and the Taliban in February this year after more than two years of secret talks excluding Ghani’s government.

The accord led to an unprecedented souring of ties between Ghani and Trump’s administrations

A central part of the February deal was the start of peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban.

The insurgent group was toppled by Washington in late 2001 after they refused to hand over Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

The agreement also pushed for the exchange of prisoners between Kabul and the Taliban. Ghani has released more than 6,000 insurgents in recent months, leading to the start of the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, Qatar on Sept. 12 to end decades of conflict between Kabul and the Taliban.

However, the two sides have failed to draw a roadmap for negotiations, let alone engage in serious discussions.

With Joe Biden winning the US presidential elections against Trump nearly two weeks ago, a sense of hope has awakened among some Afghan leaders in Kabul that Biden may not order a complete withdrawal of troops, with some calling on the President-elect to review the accord with the Taliban.

Other experts, however, believe that the US should not invest more in retaining troops within the country which “enriches some and keeps them in power.”

Ahmad Fawad Samim, a former adviser at the World Bank, said that Americans “overwhelming favor” the complete withdrawal of troops as they have become “tired of dealing with corrupt, inept Afghan officials.”

“If we think the American soldiers will fight for us forever, we are wrong. If we think the US government will sponsor our luxurious lifestyles, bank accounts, NGOs, armored vehicles ... we are daydreaming,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan Asadullah Khalid

Related

World
NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan
World
Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq

EXPLAINER: Who is fighting who in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Updated 18 November 2020
Arab News

EXPLAINER: Who is fighting who in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Updated 18 November 2020
Arab News

Who is fighting who?

* The Ethiopian National Defence Force: It has up to 50,000 fighters in Tigray, with Russian T-55 and T-72 tanks. It has massive air superiority from Russian fighter jets, helicopter gunships, and missile systems. However, while the powerful Northern Command is notionally loyal, it is based in Tigray and its assets are under rebel control.

* Tigray People’s Liberation Front: The TPLF has about 250,000 soldiers, but fewer than 60,000 effective fighters. However, it has a formidable history. Tigrayans drove out the Marxist Derg regime in 1991 and bore the brunt of the Eritrean war.

Who could be dragged in?

* Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki detests the TPLF and controls a 200,000-strong army. There are credible reports that Eritrean troops have already crossed the border.

* Sudan: There is a long-running dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia over the fertile Fashqa triangle, and a new one over Ethiopia’s $4 billion dam on the Blue Nile, which Egypt and Sudan say threatens their water supplies.
* Egypt: Sudan and Egypt are holding military exercises scheduled before the Tigray conflict began but intended as a joint show of force amid the dispute over the dam.
* Somalia: Ethiopia shares a long and porous border with Somalia, and Ethiopian troops are in Somalia with an African Union peacekeeping force.

* Djibouti: It borders Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia, and its port is Ethiopia’s only access to the sea.

Topics: Tigray Ethiopia Eritrea

Related

World
New humanitarian crisis as thousands flee Ethiopia war
World
Ethiopia says another Tigray town seized

Latest updates

Saudis look forward to critical thinking and philosophy lessons in schools
WPP announces another merger, fusing Geometry and VMLY&R
Turfah Al-Mutairi, first Saudi woman to obtain a license from GAMI
World energy supply must be sustainable, says Aramco officer
Saudi project clears 1,391 more mines in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.