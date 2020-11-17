NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan

You are here

NATO has fewer than 12,000 troops from dozens of nations in Afghanistan, with US troops frequently making up about half that number. (Reuters)
BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday that the military organization could pay a heavy price for leaving Afghanistan too early, after a US official said President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw a significant number of American troops from the conflict-ravaged country in coming weeks.
NATO has fewer than 12,000 troops from dozens of nations in Afghanistan helping to train and advise the national security forces. US troops frequently make up about half that number, and the 30-nation alliance relies heavily on the United States armed forces for transport, logistics and other support.
“We now face a difficult decision. We have been in Afghanistan for almost 20 years, and no NATO ally wants to stay any longer than necessary. But at the same time, the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.
He said the country still “risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organize attacks on our homelands. And Daesh (Islamic State) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq.”
The US decision comes just days after Trump installed a new slate of loyalists in top Pentagon positions who share his frustration with the continued troop presence in the war zones. The expected plans would cut US troop numbers almost in half by Jan. 15, leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.
US officials said military leaders were told over the weekend about the planned withdrawal and that an executive order is in the works but has not yet been delivered to commanders.
NATO took charge of the international security effort in Afghanistan in 2003, two years after a US-led coalition ousted the Taliban for harboring former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. In 2014, it began to train and advise Afghan security forces, but has gradually pulled troops out in line with a US-brokered peace deal.
Stoltenberg said that “even with further US reductions, NATO will continue its mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces. We are also committed to funding them through 2024.”
NATO’s security operation in the country is its biggest and most ambitious undertaking ever. It was launched after the military alliance activated its mutual defense clause — known as Article 5 — for the first time, mobilizing all the allies in support of the United States in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.
“Hundreds of thousands of troops from Europe and beyond have stood shoulder to shoulder with American troops in Afghanistan, and over one thousand of them have paid the ultimate price,” Stoltenberg said.
“We went into Afghanistan together. And when the time is right, we should leave together in a coordinated and orderly way. I count on all NATO allies to live up to this commitment, for our own security,” he said.

France aims to start COVID-19 vaccinations in January

France aims to start COVID-19 vaccinations in January

  • France has budgeted $1.77 billion to buy vaccines in 2021
  • French daily case numbers have been falling since a new nationwide lockdown was imposed on October 30
PARIS: France said Tuesday it was preparing to kick off a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January when it hopes virus shots will be approved and available.
The government is worried that millions of French people will refuse coronavirus shots, even after a vaccine was found to be nearly 95 percent effective on Monday, bringing optimism to a world facing surging infections and a raft of new stay-at-home orders.
US biotech firm Moderna on Monday claimed 94.5 percent effectiveness in a clinical vaccine trial with more than 30,000 participants, after US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said last week that their vaccine was 90 percent effective.
According to the World Health Organization, some 42 “candidate vaccines” are currently undergoing clinical trials.
“We’re preparing a vaccination campaign to be ready the moment that a vaccine is approved by European and national health authorities so we can launch a vaccine immediately,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told France 2 television.
The growing vaccine skepticism in France could however confound a public health campaign on immunization.
Only 59 percent of French people are prepared to get vaccinated, according to an Ipsos opinion poll published in September, compared with 74 percent worldwide.
“My fear is that not enough French people will get vaccinated,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said at the weekend.
France has budgeted $1.77 billion to buy vaccines in 2021, Attal told France 2 television.
Noting that the European Medicines Agency said it may be ready to authorize a first vaccine by the end of the year, Attal said France had placed options on “several hundreds of millions” of doses from different pharma companies.
The final choice will be for the vaccine “that gives us the best chance to contain the pandemic” without presenting “even the slightest risk” for health, he said.
The coronavirus has killed at least 1,319,561 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Monday.
At least 54,493,680 cases of coronavirus have been registered worldwide.
In France alone, around 33,500 people are currently in hospital with COViD-19, of whom nearly 5,000 are in intensive care.
French daily case numbers have been falling since a new nationwide lockdown was imposed on October 30, but the government warned it was too early to claim victory.
France has reported just over 45,000 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic.

