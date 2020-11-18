Saudi project clears 1,391 more mines in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 36 antipersonnel mines, 198 anti-tank mines, and 1,155 unexploded ordnance and 2 explosive devices — totaling 1,391 mines — during the second week of November.
A total of 197,982 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.
It trains local demining engineers, equips them with modern equipment and also helps mine victims.
The project is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines planted by Houthi militias in Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Sanaa and Taiz.
In June, KSRelief extended Masam’s contract for one year at a cost of $30 million. The project has 32 demining teams. Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran.
Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to terrorize civilians.
Local and international right groups say that hundreds of Yemeni civilians have been killed over the last five years.
