You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi project clears 192,467 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 192,467 Houthi mines in Yemen

Photo/SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6zjh

Updated 19 October 2020
SPA

Saudi project clears 192,467 Houthi mines in Yemen

  • More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen
Updated 19 October 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 263 anti-tank mines, 41 explosive devices and 1,109 unexploded ordnance — totaling 1,413 mines — during the second week of October.
A total of 192,467 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives. Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.

 

Topics: Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Masam project clears 1,112 Houthi mines in one week
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches humanitarian project ‘MASAM’

Saudi Arabia’s public spaces dotted with pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 19 October 2020
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Arabia’s public spaces dotted with pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

  • According to the Saudi Ministry of Health, 55 percent of cases are detected at a late stage
Updated 19 October 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Splashes of pink are appearing in Saudi Arabia’s public spaces to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening.
A number of campaigns are underway this month to support this outreach — in malls, on the street and on billboards.
Pamphlets are being handed out, videos and interactive pictures are on display, there are fundraising activities such as hiking and biking, and medical students have been talking to shoppers and passers-by as part of efforts to increase people’s knowledge.
In Jeddah there was a Tai Chi class on the city’s waterfront, headed by Amatallah Bahaziq, that was attended by female members of Bliss Runners and Bolts. Another event was a bike ride organized by Jeddah Cyclists that included men and women.
A number of major cities across the Kingdom have also seen pop-up campaigns, with specialists ready to answer questions and play a proactive role in spreading proper knowledge and information about the disease, its detection and the chances of survival when detected early.

HIGHLIGHT

According to the Saudi Ministry of Health, 55 percent of cases are detected at a late stage. This late stage detection is mostly because some women believe that a lack of symptoms means an absence of the disease.

The Zahra Breast Cancer Association is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading organizations dedicated to raising awareness about the disease. It has been supporting cancer patients and survivors and normalizing conversations about breast cancer among the community, with a renewed emphasis during October which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“Given the circumstances (due to the pandemic) we focused our efforts to raise awareness to the importance of early detection virtually,” a representative from the association told Arab News. “With billboards and visuals spread across Saudi cities, we’re still following through with our campaign promise to raise awareness each year and send the message across: Early detection will save your life.”
According to the Saudi Ministry of Health, 55 percent of cases are detected at a late stage. This late stage detection is mostly because some women believe that a lack of symptoms means an absence of the disease.

Topics: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Related

Saudi Arabia
Zahra association launches breast cancer awareness campaign in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health campaigners think pink for breast cancer awareness month

Latest updates

Dubai to resume wedding receptions with COVID-19 preventive measures put in place
Taiwan says diplomat sent to hospital after China spat in Fiji
Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas
North Korean justice system treats people as ‘less than animals’: HRW
What We Are Reading Today: Counting by Eugenia Cheng

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.