Spotify hands the mic over to Mideast’s female artists with ‘Sawtik’

Jara is a Saudi rapper. Supplied
Updated 18 November 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Some of the most prolific female singers in the Arab world, including Umm Kulthum and Fairouz, have paved the way for present superstars such as Nancy Ajram, Elissa and more. Despite their legacy, the number of Arab female artists who have been signed by regional music labels has significantly reduced over the last decade, according to studies by Spotify. 

This is just one of the disheartening statistics uncovered by the music streaming platform through months of comprehensive research which has prompted Spotify to establish Sawtik, a new initiative dedicated to supporting and nurturing the immense talent to be found among Arab women creatives residing in the Middle East and North Africa.

“The diversity and richness of the female creatives in this region is greatly underrepresented,” said Claudius Boller, managing director for the Middle East and Africa at Spotify. “This is why we started Sawtik.”

Sawtik, which translates to “your voice” in Arabic, aims to celebrate and support unsigned female artists from the MENA region and boost their careers by helping them break into the music industry via marketing campaigns, workshops and educational opportunities. 




A Sawtik billboard in Amman, Jordan. Supplied

Meanwhile, the Sawtik playlist on Spotify will serve as the gateway for labels to discover new and emerging female talent. Some of the artists on the playlist include Algerian rapper N1YAH, Egyptian singer Felukah, Dubai-based artist Layla Kardan and many more.

“We looked globally at female versus male representation on the platform, and it is clear that female artists are underrepresented. We decided that we need to get down to what the reason for the underrepresentation is and what can be done about it,” shared Boller.

The initiative debuted with sixteen emerging artists across a different mix of genres hailing from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and the UAE. Artists include Saudi Arabia’s Jara, Moroccan rapper Khtek and Emirati singer Almas. 




Almas is a 21-year young rising Emirati talent who sings in Arabic and English. Supplied

Tunisian superstar Latifa was also tapped to help mentor and guide the rising talents. “It’s incredible how passionate and excited Latifa is about Sawtik. From people like Latifa, we can all learn so much. Her expertise here is wonderful and we’re happy to have her on board on this initative,” said Boller.

With over 320 million monthly users globally, Spotify can no doubt provide unsigned female artists with the exposure needed to further their careers as well as opportunities to be discovered by labels internationally and listeners across the world.

“Spotify will continue to find new ways to uplift the careers of female artists from the region,” said Boller. “This is just the beginning.”

International Day of Islamic Art: Explore the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization

Updated 29 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

International Day of Islamic Art: Explore the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization

Updated 29 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: In honor of the International Day of Islamic Art on Nov. 18, we have picked out some of the highlights of the UAE’s Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization.

Bowl art

This type of early Islamic artwork was inspired by luxury wares imported from Iraq and China.

The calligraphy in the middle of this bowl is done in a style that resembles the early Islamic Kufic writing found on Iraqi vessels. Its letters, however, have not yet been decoded, and experts say it is possible that they are simply intended to evoke an inscription decoratively rather than form an actual word.

Ceramics

In the 10th and 11th centuries AD, the eastern parts of the Islamic world produced an array of high-quality ceramics, and one technique involved the use of liquid clay slips.

Working in white, black-brown and sometimes red, this was used to cover the reddish earthenware vessels with a uniform base color, on to which decorative schemes were applied in contrasting hues before glazing.

This bowl shows a white floriated Kufic inscription, which conveys blessing, displayed against a dark brown background. This was less common than the dark engravings against a creamy-white ground.

Unglazed wares

Unglazed ceramics were the most common products of Islamic pottery, a fact often forgotten with the art-historical emphasis on glazed wares today.

This bottle is constructed from several parts – the upper and lower bodies that are formed from two different moulds. Similar vessels were produced all around the Middle East during the 12th and 14th centuries.

Experts say that the iconographic details on this artwork, such as the lions’ bodies, seem to be inspired by 10th century rock crystal carvings in Egypt.

These animal artworks were also seen on unglazed wares in Syria and Northern Iraq during the 13th-century.

Lustre vases

Since its invention in Iraq during the 9th century, the complex overglaze technique had been the expertise of potters.

The success and continuity of their expensive work depended not only on the availability of raw materials and purpose-built kilns, but also on high-class patronage. Whenever political and economic instability jeopardized these, the potters moved on in search of better conditions, so that by the 12th century the lustre technique had spread from Iraq to Egypt and Syria.

Bottles

The influence of blue-and-white porcelain, imported from China, pervaded Islamic ceramics between the 15th and 17th centuries.

Bottles such as this one painted with black strokes against a blue background were produced both to compete with Chinese imports locally, and to supply markets in Southeast Asia and Europe, particularly when Chinese porcelain became unavailable for political or economic reasons.

Oil Lamp

This copper alloy oil lamp served as a reading lamp, according to experts. Its bulbous body was designed to provide oil for a long period of uninterrupted light.

Some of these vessels bear inscriptions that identify their owners as members of the scholastic stratum of society – men of letters, theologians or teachers of religious law – all of whom would have spent much of their day studying manuscripts, reading and writing.

Topics: Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization International Day of Islamic Art

