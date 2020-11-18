You are here

Turkey says additional coronavirus measures will take effect from Nov. 20

A partial lockdown will also be introduced across Turkey over the weekends until further notice. (AP)
Updated 18 November 2020
  • Under the new curbs cinemas will be closed for the rest of the year
  • A partial lockdown will also be introduced across the country over the weekends until further notice
ISTANBUL: Turkey said on Wednesday new coronavirus measures limiting the working hours of restaurants and cafes and introducing a partial lockdown on weekends will take effect from the evening of Nov. 20, according to an interior ministry statement.
Restaurants, cafes, shopping malls and hairdressers will only be allowed to operate from 0700 GMT to 1700 GMT, the statement said, while restaurants and cafes will only be open for takeaway and delivery services.
Under the new curbs, which will take effect from 1700 GMT on Friday, cinemas will be closed for the rest of the year. The government said on Tuesday it would impose tighter coronavirus measures as cases surged in recent weeks. Ankara reported 3,819 new symptomatic cases on Tuesday and 103 COVID-19 deaths in the country, taking the total death toll to 11,704.
A partial lockdown will also be introduced across the country over the weekends until further notice, the interior ministry said, adding these would not disrupt supply and production chains.

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

  • Foreign minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani heads the delegation aboard Gulf Air flight GF972
JERUSALEM/DUBAI: Bahrain sent its first official government delegation to Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation that Washington has promoted as an anti-Iran alliance and potential economic bonanza.
Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif Al-Zayani headed the delegation aboard Gulf Air flight GF972 – a reference to Israel’s telephone country code – on the airline’s first commercial flight to Tel Aviv.
Al-Zayani was due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem.


Israel’s Foreign Ministry director general Alon Ushpiz told Israeli Army Radio that the officials would continue work on memoranda of understanding signed in October in Manama covering air travel, visa accommodations and the opening of embassies.

The first official Bahraini delegation to Tel Aviv arrives via Gulf Air flight GF972. (Twitter: @bahdiplomatic)


Leading the US delegates, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, was also on the flight which flew over Saudi Arabia, an accommodation by the Gulf’s powerhouse, which has so far resisted US appeals to normalize ties with Israel.


Since September, the Trump administration has brokered agreements with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan toward normalizing their relations with Israel in a strategic realignment against Iran.
The shift has enraged the Palestinians who have demanded statehood before any such regional rapprochement.
Although White House officials have said more countries are considering normalizing ties with Israel, further developments appear unlikely before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office and establishes his administration’s policy on Iran.

 

