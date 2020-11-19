DiplomaticQuarter: New Zealand envoy lauds efforts of Etidal against extremism

You are here

Outgoing New Zealand Ambassador James Monroe writes his views about Etidal.
RIYADH: New Zealand Ambassador James Monroe recently visited the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, known as Etidal.
Praising the work of the center, the envoy said Etidal’s efforts are advanced and critical in its line of work.
Monroe has completed his term as the ambassador to the Kingdom.
“Your work is vitally and globally important. It has been a pleasure to see the progress you have achieved while maintaining your exacting standards and dedication to your methodology. I wish the center and all your staff the very best,” he said.
The secretary-general of the center, Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari, praised the role of New Zealand in promoting values of coexistence and combating hate speech.
The center was established on three basic pillars: Confronting extremism by the latest intellectual, media, and numerical methods and means.
The center uses different methods to counter extremist ideology such as software capable of monitoring, classifying, and analyzing any extremist content within just 6 seconds of its online broadcast and with more than 80 percent accuracy. It has a team of multidisciplinary researchers competent in using data analytical tools.
It operates in the extremists’ most widely used languages and dialects. Advanced analytical models are being developed to locate digital media platforms, highlight the extremist focal point, and secret sources of polarization and acquiring activities.
The center works to refute hate and extremist speech and promote concepts of moderation through the production of media content that confronts radical thoughts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology Etidal

Saudi Red Sea film festival to showcase 11 movies online

Updated 17 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Red Sea film festival to showcase 11 movies online

Updated 17 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival is to screen 11 specially selected movies as part of its program to showcase the Kingdom’s emerging cinema talent.
The flicks will be shown online over a period of two weeks on the festival’s dedicated YouTube channel.
The event’s Tajreeb program, originally chosen for the inaugural festival, has been designed to free filmmakers from any constraints and allow their creativity to flow.
The 11 films picked for digital screening between Nov. 18 and 30 hail from regions throughout Saudi Arabia and are of different genres and lengths. Each will be available to watch for one week.
The movies selected are “Shame” directed by Abdulla Al-Bin Hamdha, “A DIY of a Dream 101” by Qamar Abdulmalik, “Nonself Portrait” by Asad Badawi, “Extraction of Lunar” by Lulua Al-Dehaiemi, “The Time Has Come” by Ayman Al-Ali, “Algari” by Ahmed Al-Hasawi, “Dissonance” by Moodi Al-Zamil, “A Breath” by Razan Alsagheer, “Remember Me” by Mohammed Hammad, “Color of Sunset” by Haidar Daoud, and “The Sleep Sun Station” by Anhar Salem.
Meanwhile, “Last Visit” directed by Abdulmohsen Al-Dabaan and produced by Mohammed Al-Hamoud, opened in Saudi cinemas on Wednesday.
The film is distributed by the Lebanese company MC Distribution and Saudi Arabia’s CineWaves Films, with the support of the Red Sea International Film Festival.
“Last Visit” had its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, in the Czech Republic, where it was the first Arab film to participate in the East of the West Competition, and the drama won the Jury Prize at the Marrakech International Film Festival.
The movie tells the story of Nasser (played by Osama Alqess) who changes plans to go to a wedding when he hears that his elderly father is dying. Nasser drives his teenage son, Walid (Abdallah Al-Fahad) to his father’s small rural town, where the upheld traditions of the rural environment exasperate the different world outlooks of Nasser and Walid.
“Last Visit” was produced by Last Scene films with the support of the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi film Red Sea Film festival

