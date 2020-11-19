US government recommends not traveling over Thanksgiving

You are here

In this file photo taken on May 22, 2020, a man carries his bags through the main hall of Union Station in Washington, DC. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned Americans on November 19, 2020, against traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, as the coronavirus spreads out of control. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: With the coronavirus surging out of control, the nation’s top public health agency pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.
It was some of the firmest guidance yet from the government on curtailing traditional gatherings to fight the outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the recommendations just one week before Thanksgiving, at a time when diagnosed infections, hospitalizations and deaths are skyrocketing across the country. In many areas, the health care system is being squeezed by a combination of sick patients filling up beds and medical workers falling ill themselves.
The CDC’s Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz cited more than 1 million new cases in the U.S. over the past week as the reason for the new guidance
“The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people in your household,” she said.
If families do decide to include returning college students, military members or others for turkey and stuffing, the CDC is recommending that the hosts take added precautions: Gatherings should be outdoors if possible, with people keeping 6 feet apart and wearing masks and just one person serving the food.
Where Americans heed the warning is another matter. The deadly comeback by the virus has been blamed in part on pandemic fatigue, or people getting tired of masks and other precautions. And surges were seen last summer after Memorial Day and July, despite blunt warnings from health authorities.
The United States has seen more than 11 million diagnosed infections and over 250,000 deaths from the coronavirus. CDC scientists believe that somewhere around 40% of people who are infected do not have obvious symptoms but can still spread the virus.”

LONDON: A nasal spray that can prevent coronavirus infections and transmissions has been developed by a team of scientists at the University of Birmingham in the UK, Sky News reported on Thursday.

The study backing the spray, which is awaiting peer review, claims it catches and neutralizes the virus in the nose, where it can be destroyed by blowing through the nostrils or swallowing.

As the spray envelops the virus, any particles that are passed on to another person through sneezing or coughing are less likely to result in transmission, scientists said.

“Although our noses filter thousands of liters of air each day, there is not much protection from infection, and most airborne viruses are transmitted via the nasal passage,” said Prof. Liam Grover, one of the leading researchers.

“The spray we have formulated delivers that protection, but can also prevent the virus being passed from person to person.”

Lab experiments revealed that the spray could prevent infection for up to two days. Scientists said regular use could “significantly reduce disease transmission.”

It could be particularly useful in crowded buildings or areas, including airports and classrooms, researchers said.

“This spray is made from readily available products that are already being used in food products and medicines, and we purposely built these conditions into our design process. It means that, with the right partners, we could start mass production within weeks,” said Dr. Richard Moakes, co-author of the study.

“Products like these don’t replace existing measures such as wearing masks and washing hands, which will continue to be vital to preventing the spread of the virus. However, what this spray will do is add a second layer of protection to prevent and slow virus transmission.”

This development comes as both Pfizer and Moderna announced major breakthroughs in the fight against the pandemic in the form of vaccines that are 95 percent effective.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

