Ahead of G20, UN chief warns ‘developing world on precipice of financial ruin’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that “the developing world is on the precipice of financial ruin.” (Screenshot: G20)
  • A final statement will be released by G20 leaders after they meet by video conference on Saturday
  • “We cannot let the COVID pandemic lead to a debt pandemic,” Guterres told reporters
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that “the developing world is on the precipice of financial ruin and escalating poverty, hunger and untold suffering” as the world struggles to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

His message came ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the Group of 20 nations and big emerging powers this weekend.

“We cannot let the COVID pandemic lead to a debt pandemic,” Guterres told reporters.

He has been pushing the G20 to further extend and expand debt service suspension to help developing and middle-income economies recover from the pandemic and for the allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) and a voluntary reallocation of existing Special Drawing Rights.

“I am pushing for a further extension through the end of 2021 and, critically, to expand the scope of these initiatives to all developing and middle-income countries in need,” Guterres said.

A final statement will be released by leaders from the US, China and other G20 nations after they meet by video conference on Saturday.

“We face epic policy tests. But ultimately, there is a moral test. The trillions of dollars needed for COVID recovery is money that we are borrowing from future generations. Every last penny,” Guterres said.

“We cannot use those resources to lock in policies that burden them with a mountain of debt on a broken and dangerous planet,” he said.

Potential treatment discovered for critically ill COVID patients

Updated 20 November 2020
Arab News

Potential treatment discovered for critically ill COVID patients

  • Arthritis drug may save lives of patients in intensive care: Imperial College London team
  • UK govt hails ‘fantastic news,’ but some experts warn it could be too early to celebrate
Updated 20 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis could be a lifesaver for COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to preliminary results from a new study led by researchers at Imperial College London.

The study found that tocilizumab, which suppresses the immune system and reduces inflammation, may be effective in treating the most seriously ill, in what the British government has called “fantastic news.”

The study’s results have yet to be published and fully peer reviewed, but Prof. Anthony Gordon, chairman in anaesthesia and critical care at Imperial, said: “These early findings show that treatment with this immune-modulating drug is effective for critically ill COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.”

He added: “When we have the results available from all participants, we hope our findings will offer clear guidance to clinicians for improving the outcomes of the sickest COVID-19 patients.”

More than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in 15 countries were given tocilizumab and other immune-modulating drugs as part of the trial.

If tocilizumab is proven to be effective, it is likely to join dexamethasone, which reduces the chance of patients on ventilators from dying by around 30 percent, as an important therapeutic intervention for healthcare workers to fight the virus.

But further research is needed to determine the effect tocilizumab has on overall survival and how long a patient will still need to spend in intensive care.

Some professionals have warned that it is too soon to celebrate. “This most recent evidence for a benefit of tocilizumab comes from preliminary unpublished data and should be treated with caution,” said Derek Hill, professor of medical imaging science at University College London.

“However, if the initial results stand up to full analysis and peer review, then it could well be a valuable addition to the armory of treatments that can help improve outcomes for COVID patients.”

