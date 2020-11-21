You are here

  • Home
  • UN agency slaps ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic

UN agency slaps ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic

Green groups claim the UN ban on heavy fuel oil in the Arctic will have minimal environmental benefit. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jajdc

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

UN agency slaps ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic

  • The Arctic has warmed at least twice as quickly as the rest of the world over the last three decades and shipping traffic has expanded
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The UN shipping agency on Friday approved a ban on the use of heavy fuel oil in the Arctic region in a move criticized by green groups which said loopholes will allow many vessels to keep sailing without enough regulatory control.

Antarctic waters are protected by stringent regulations, including a ban on heavy oil fuel (HFO) adopted in 2011, even though no cargo moves through the turbulent southern waters. For the Arctic, the rules have been looser.

In a virtual session of its Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) approved a ban on the use of HFO and its carriage for use by ships in Arctic waters after July 1, 2024.

The Clean Arctic Alliance coalition described the regulations as “outrageous” as it included exemptions and waivers, which would mean a complete HFO ban would only come into effect in mid-2029.

“In its current form, the ban will achieve only a minimal reduction in HFO use and carriage by ships in the Arctic in mid-2024,” said Sian Prior, lead adviser to the Clean Arctic Alliance.

“The ban will mean that a full three-quarters of the ships using HFO today will be eligible for an exemption.”

An IMO spokeswoman said there would be an exemption for ships with oil fuel tanks located inside their double hull. There would also be a provision allowing countries with coastlines bordering Arctic waters to issue waivers to ships flying their flag while they operate there until July 1, 2029.

The Arctic has warmed at least twice as quickly as the rest of the world over the last three decades and shipping traffic has expanded.

Environmentalists say HFO produces higher emissions of harmful pollutants, including sulfur oxide, nitrogen oxides, and black carbon. In addition, a possible oil spill involving HFO from a ship could have a devastating impact on the Arctic’s ecosystem.

The next MEPC session, scheduled for June 2021, is expected to formally adopt the measures.

Topics: Arctic

Related

Business & Economy
As Arctic ice melts, polluting ships stream into polar waters
Offbeat
Weak Arctic ice sees 56 polar bears descend on Russian village

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority patents innovative charging system for electric cars

Updated 20 November 2020
Arab News

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority patents innovative charging system for electric cars

  • Designed to make charging stations as user-friendly as possible
  • The charging station adapts the cable and the charging process automatically to the vehicle’s requirements
Updated 20 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) on Friday registered a new patent for an innovative system for charging electric cars.
Developed at the UAE public service infrastructure company’s research center, the system specializes in smart charging stations for all types of electric vehicles using a single cable and plug, regardless of whether the vehicle is charged using alternating or direct currents.
Designed to make charging stations as user-friendly as possible, it simplifies the process and allows drivers of electric vehicles to charge them without having to use their own charging cables.
The charging station adapts the cable and the charging process automatically to the vehicle’s requirements, so that all electric vehicles are charged through one system. The authority’s research and development center is currently working on building a prototype for further studies.
Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of the DEWA, said the new system was an important scientific achievement which was environment and driver-friendly and would enhance the authority’s position as one of the leading service institutions in the world.
“DEWA works to accelerate the shift toward a green economy and make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.
“(The authority) works to harness innovation and creativity to encourage the use of sustainable transport and increase the number of government electronic and hybrid vehicles,” he added.
Al-Tayer said the system would also reduce carbon emissions in ground transport, the second-largest greenhouse gas emitter in Dubai.
It is the second patent registered by the center and four more are currently underway, he added.
Vice president of DEWA’s research and development center, Saif Almheiri, said: “The center adopts an approach that focuses on improving DEWA’s services to customers by developing the latest sustainable technologies and solutions for energy and water as well as conducting researches and submitting more scientific journals and innovations to maintain DEWA’s global leadership.”
Edwin Rodriguez-Ubinas, senior researcher at the center and co-inventor, said: “The universal electric vehicle charger idea centered on a research project on human-centric electric vehicle charging stations.
“The project aims to find innovative solutions to challenges faced by customers during the traditional charging process in stations with standard, fast, and non-straightforward services.
The center has published 65 scientific papers on clean energy. 
The public services authority has installed more than 270 Green Charger stations throughout Dubai and owners of electric vehicles registered for Green Charger services can charge for free until Dec. 31 next year. Charging offers are also available for commercial vehicles for entities, governmental, and semi-governmental organizations.

Topics: electric vehicles Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) UAE EV Green Charger

Related

Offbeat
Ski Dubai crowned world’s best indoor resort in prestigious industry awards
Business & Economy
Dubai’s SHUAA targets citizenship-for-investment market with $118m fund

Latest updates

UN agency slaps ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic
Armenia appoints new defense minister after Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire
Egypt’s PM warns of ‘dangerous’ second wave of COVID-19
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam talks resume as political tensions mount
Saudi Arabia has important role in protecting global economy: energy minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.