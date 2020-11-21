You are here

Pandemic tough on millions of Mideast, N. African children, says UN

The UN children’s agency has raised an alarm about the risks the coronavirus pandemic poses to youngsters’ physical health in the region. (File/AFP)
CAIRO: The global pandemic and ensuing lockdown have taken their toll on the mental and physical well-being of millions of kids in the Middle East and North Africa, the UN children’s agency said on Friday.

In a survey of more than 7,000 households in seven countries in the region covering 13,000 children, UNICEF found that more than 90 percent of respondents believe the coronavirus pandemic has affected their children negatively.
“Restrictions on movement and closure of schools had a severe impact on children’s daily routines, their social interactions, and ultimately on their mental well-being,” Ted Chaiban, UNICEF regional director in the Middle East and North Africa, said in the report. Its release coincided with World Children’s Day.
The agency’s survey shows that more than 50 percent of respondents believe their children have been struggling mentally and emotionally. Anxiety and stress have been on the rise among confined families, the report said, raising the likelihood of domestic violence, of which women and children are usually the prime victims.
As the pandemic began to spread, most governments in the region ordered the shutdown of schools in March.
With the curve of infection bending downward over the summer, many countries allowed schools to reopen in the fall or to adopt a hybrid system that combines distance and in-class learning. However, with winter approaching there are fears of a second wave of infections, which could result in another round of school closures.
Nearly 40 percent of parents and guardians expressed concerns over the education of their children, the survey said.
Many have dismissed remote education as “ineffective,” citing lack of resources, limited internet access, a lack of support from adults and a lack of direct access to teachers.

Restrictions on movement and closure of schools had a severe impact on children’s daily routines, their social interactions, and ultimately on their mental well-being.

Ted Chaiban, UNICEF regional director

The UNICEF survey was conducted in Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar, Syria and Tunisia between April and July 2020.
In August, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of an “education catastrophe” and pointed to the UN education agency’s estimate of 24 million learners at risk of dropping out because of the severe disruption caused by the pandemic.
The UNICEF report also raised an alarm about the risks the pandemic poses to children’s physical health in the region.
It said 9 million children had missed out on their vaccines against highly infectious diseases, including polio and measles, due to restrictions on transportation, fear of infections and closure of nearby clinics.
The entire MENA region has so far recorded more than 4 million virus cases including more than 100,000 deaths.
Besides the pandemic, many of the region’s countries are also struggling with military conflicts and civil wars that undermine government efforts to stop the spread of the deadly virus.
UNICEF underscored the economic impact of the virus lockdown on children and warned the number of Middle Eastern and North African children languishing in poverty could top 60 million by the end of 2020. That compares to 50.4 million before the pandemic. One in five respondents said that distressing economic conditions forced them to spend less money on food, while nearly 30 percent of parents said their children had no access to nutritious food during times of strict lockdown.
“The longer the pandemic goes on, the deeper the impact on children will be,” said Chaiban.
“It is absolutely critical that we continue to seek creative solutions to counter the impact of COVID and support our children with psycho-social care, blended or remote learning and social protection measures including cash transfers.”

Armenia appoints new defense minister after Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire

A demonstrator is taken away by law enforcement officers during Friday’s opposition rally in Yerevan to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (Reuters)
Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Armenia appoints new defense minister after Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire

  • Armenian President Armen Sarkisian on Friday replaced the country’s labor and emergency situations ministers
Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
AFP

YEREVAN: Armenia has appointed a new defense minister as protests raged after it lost a weeks-long war with traditional foe Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The presidency said in a statement that the new defense minister was Vagharshak Harutunyan, an adviser to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on defense issues, who previously served as defense minister from 1999-2000.
Pashinyan on Nov. 9 announced a Russian-brokered peace accord that ended a brutal six-week war with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh that left thousands dead and tens of thousands displaced.
Armenia agreed to hand over swathes of disputed territory controlled by Armenian separatists since a post-Soviet war in the 1990s.
The accord sparked fury in Armenia, where thousands of protesters took to the streets and stormed government buildings in the capital Yerevan, calling Pashinyan a “traitor” and demanding his resignation.
Pashinyan on Monday dismissed his foreign minister but ruled out his own resignation.
David Tonoyan, who was replaced as defense minister on Friday, said in a statement that he hoped the move will help ease tensions.
“The current situation demands that tensions be de-escalated. I’d like my resignation to be viewed precisely in the context of this logic,” his statement said.
Protesters again on Friday blocked several central streets in Yerevan and demanded Pashinyan’s resignation.

FASTFACT

UNESCO said that Director General Audrey Azoulay during a meeting with representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan had proposed a preliminary field mission to the region to ensure the protection of cultural heritage sites.

Armenian President Armen Sarkisian on Friday also replaced the country’s labor and emergency situations ministers.
Meanwhile, UN cultural agency UNESCO has proposed a field mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to draw up an inventory of cultural assets.
The list would serve to ensure protection of the region’s most significant heritage, said UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, after a historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh was badly damaged by shelling last month.
Azoulay proposed the mission at meetings this week with representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan, said a UNESCO statement.
Azoulay met representatives of the two countries this week, and on Friday reiterated that the international community had a duty to protect cultural heritage and preserve it for future generations “beyond the conflicts of the moment.”
She repeated a call “for the protection of heritage in this region and the absolute necessity of preventing any further damage.”
UNESCO experts have not been able to visit the affected zone, the organization said.
To this end, “UNESCO will work with all interested partners to create the conditions” for a technical mission to the region.
“UNESCO will work with all interested partners to create the conditions for such a mission. High-level consultations have begun with the States co-chairing the Minsk Group” mediating a solution to the conflict.

