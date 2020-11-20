You are here

COVID-19 reinfection unlikely for at least 6 months, study finds

Laboratory assistant holds a tube with Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition in Budapest. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • None of the more than 1,000 people tested developed symptoms of the virus a second time
  • The findings will allay fears that people could quickly fall ill again after recovering from the virus
LONDON: People who’ve had COVID-19 are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months after their first infection, according to a British study of health care workers on the frontline of fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The findings should offer some reassurance for the more than 51 million people worldwide who have been infected with the pandemic disease, researchers at the University of Oxford said.
“This is really good news, because we can be confident that, at least in the short term, most people who get COVID-19 won’t get it again,” said David Eyre, a professor at Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Population Health, who co-led the study.
Isolated cases of re-infection with COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, had raised concerns that immunity might be short-lived and that recovered patients may swiftly fall sick again.
But the results of this study, carried out in a cohort of UK health care workers — who are among those at highest risk of contracting COVID-19 — suggest cases of reinfection are likely to remain extremely rare.
“Being infected with COVID-19 does offer protection against re-infection for most people for at least six months,” Eyre said. “We found no new symptomatic infections in any of the participants who had tested positive for antibodies.”
The study, part of a major staff testing program, covered a 30-week period between April and November 2020. Its results have not peer-reviewed by other scientists but were published before review on the MedRxiv website.
During the study, 89 of 11,052 staff without antibodies developed a new infection with symptoms, while none of the 1,246 staff with antibodies developed a symptomatic infection.
Staff with antibodies were also less likely to test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms, the researchers said, with 76 without antibodies testing positive, compared to only three with antibodies. Those three were all well and did not develop COVID-19 symptoms, they added.
“We will continue to follow this cohort of staff carefully to see how long protection lasts and whether previous infection affects the severity of infection if people do get infected again,” Eyre said.

UK’s Johnson stands by minister found to have bullied staff

  • Cabinet ministers found to have breached the ministerial code are generally expected to resign
  • The government said the PM had “full confidence” in Patel and “considers this matter now closed”
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to fire or censure his interior minister on Friday despite an investigator’s conclusion that she bullied members of her staff.
A report said Home Secretary Priti Patel had not met the standards required of a government minister, and concluded her behavior fit the definition of bullying.
Cabinet ministers found to have breached the ministerial code are generally expected to resign. But the government said the prime minister had “full confidence” in Patel and “considers this matter now closed.”
Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards Alex Allan, who led the investigation into Patel, resigned instead, saying he could not continue in his job.
“I recognize that it is for the prime minister to make a judgment on whether actions by a minister amount to a breach of the ministerial code,” Allan said. “But I feel that it is right that I should now resign from my position as the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on the code.”
Patel has been under investigation since March after several civil servants accused her of bullying. The top civil servant in the Home Office, Philip Rutnam resigned that month, saying Patel had belittled employees and fostered an environment of fear in the department. She denied the allegations.
The investigation’s conclusions were published Friday after months of delay by Johnson’s office.
Allan concluded that Patel “has not consistently met the high standards required by the Ministerial Code of treating her civil servants with consideration and respect.”
He said there were “occasions of shouting and swearing” that had upset people, though he accepted that Patel may not have intended to have that effect.
“Her approach on occasions has amounted to behavior that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals,” Allan said. “To that extent her behavior has been in breach of the Ministerial Code, even if unintentionally.”
He said that Patel also felt, “justifiably in many instances,” that there was a lack of support and responsiveness from senior civil servants.
Patel said she was “sorry that my behavior in the past has upset people,” though she stopped short of apologizing for the behavior itself.
“I acknowledge that I am direct and have at times got frustrated,” she said, but added that “it has never been my intention to cause upset to anyone.”
“I am very grateful for the hard work of thousands of civil servants who help to deliver the government’s agenda,” Patel said in a statement.
Opposition politicians accused the prime minister of condoning bullying. The prime minister’s press secretary, Allegra Stratton, insisted Johnson took allegations of bullying “exceedingly seriously.”
“He loathes bullying,” Stratton said. “It is not his belief that Priti Patel is a bully.”
Patel was appointed by Johnson to the key post responsible for immigration and crime-fighting after his December 2019 election victory. A law-and-order hard-liner, she has vowed to stop migrants trying to cross the English Channel from France in small boats, though without much success.
She was fired as International Development Secretary by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, for holding unauthorized meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials during a private trip to the country.

