You are here

  • Home
  • Forensic auditor pulls out of Lebanon central bank probe

Forensic auditor pulls out of Lebanon central bank probe

Lebanon's Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut on March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
Short Url

https://arab.news/yrj23

Updated 21 November 2020
Reuters

Forensic auditor pulls out of Lebanon central bank probe

  • Alvarez & Marsal tells caretaker government it ‘has not received the information it needs to carry out the task’
Updated 21 November 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal has pulled out of a forensic audit of Lebanon’s central bank because it did not receive information required to carry out the task, caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told Reuters on Friday.

The decision to walk away from the contract is a blow to Lebanon as it attempts to extricate itself from a deep financial crisis that has crashed its currency, paralyzed banks and prompted a sovereign debt default.

The International Monetary Fund has said the audit is a vital step toward securing financial aid.

The presidency issued a statement saying Wazni had informed President Michel Aoun of the consultancy’s decision to quit.

The statement said the firm told Wazni “it was not certain it would receive the information” it sought, even with a three-month extension announced on Nov. 5 for the central bank to provide data it had withheld.

Neither Alvarez & Marsal nor Lebanon’s central bank immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment.

The central bank, which has faced growing scrutiny since the financial crisis came to a head in October 2019, has previously said it provided its own accounts for the audit.

It has called on the government to submit full state accounts to “spare the central bank from violating legally binding bank secrecy laws.”

The caretaker government, whose talks with the IMF had stalled, has urged the central bank to hand over all data for the audit.

A parliamentary bloc this month submitted a proposed law to temporarily lift the bank secrecy law solely for the audit. No date has been set for a session on the proposed law.

The IMF and foreign donors have pressed for the audit to tackle endemic waste and corruption.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, named last month, has been trying to navigate sectarian politics to form a cabinet to bring in reforms needed to tackle Lebanon’s worst crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war, including spreading poverty.

UN special coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis said in a Twitter post that a meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon on Friday in Beirut discussed “with grave concerns” the country’s deepening crisis.

He said the group, which includes the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, deplored lack of progress on a new government “but also the absence of a more determined action of existing state and financial institutions.”

Topics: Arctic Global warming

Related

World
Russia says world’s largest nuclear icebreaker embarks on Arctic voyage
Business & Economy
As Arctic ice melts, polluting ships stream into polar waters

Taxi to nowhere: Virus measures hit London cabs

London cabs parked in a field in Epping. Picking up a fare has become so hard for London’s legendary black cabs that many taxis are being mothballed. (AFP)
Updated 21 November 2020
AFP

Taxi to nowhere: Virus measures hit London cabs

  • Drivers unable to keep paying for their vehicles are handing them back in droves
Updated 21 November 2020
AFP

EPPING: Tony Georgiou sighed as he stood in front of a field full of parked taxi cabs, admitting he has lost count of how many are there.

Many London taxi drivers rent their instantly recognizable black cabs from fleet companies such as GB Taxi Services, where Georgiou is one of the owners.
But with London’s streets emptied by the coronavirus lockdown, many drivers are unable to keep paying for their vehicles and are handing them back in droves.
“There’s probably around 150 to 200 vehicles that are here, which we’ve had to take off the road,” said Georgiou, whose company has parked its vehicles in Epping northeast of the capital. “I’ve lost count.”
Famed worldwide, the British capital’s bulbous black cabs were originally designed to accommodate a passenger in a top hat.
To earn a license, drivers have to pass a fiendishly difficult exam called “The Knowledge,” which tests their recall of streets, routes and landmarks purely from memory.
But fields full of taxis are now a mass phenomenon, said Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association (LTDA).
“It’s happening all over, all round the M25 there are fields with cabs like that,” said McNamara, referring to the main orbital motorway around London.
He called the situation “totally and utterly unprecedented” and “already not survivable for some.”

FASTFACT

The LTDA has about 11,000 members out of a total number of about 20,000 black cab drivers in the city.

Georgiou said that about 50 of the parked vehicles have already been targeted by thieves who removed catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters that will cost some £120,000 ($160,000) to replace.
“I couldn’t tell you if we are confident to get through this at the moment. It is a struggle,” he said of his company, which has been operating for more than 16 years.
Currently, only some 20 percent of cabs are operating, McNamara said, basing the assessment on the association’s own vehicle counts and official figures from Heathrow Airport.
The LTDA has about 11,000 members out of a total number of about 20,000 black cab drivers in the city.
McNamara now wants taxi drivers to get more financial support from the government, arguing that they recently invested in costly electric cabs and electronic payment machines. Covid is “without doubt the prime factor” for falling numbers of taxis, he said.
Uber and other ride-hailing apps are “absolutely not” a factor, he added, arguing that their prices have crept up and drivers are unpredictable.
Those cabbies still on the road may be earning 20 percent of their usual income, which can range from £15,000 to £80,000 per year.
“We’ve lost 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles since June,” he said.
Some drivers have switched to making deliveries for supermarkets but the “vast majority” are not working, he added.
According to official figures from Transport for London (TfL), the number of licensed black cabs has gone down from more than 19,000 on March 1 this year to just under 15,000 on November 8.
A TfL spokesman said that it had advised drivers on how to stay safe and mentally healthy during the pandemic and they have had grants to help them buy low-emission vehicles.
Drivers are “calling on the government for more support” rather than TfL, he said. One cab driver, Sam Houston, was waiting in a queue at Heathrow to get a fare.
With air travel constrained, hitting tourism, he said that the wait could be 20 to 24 hours instead of the normal three.
The 45-year-old has been a taxi driver for eight years and says that in normal circumstances it is a “good living.”
But the COVID-19 period is “the most difficult time I’ve ever experienced,” he said.
“The feeling it’s a semi-permanent change to the economy, a lot of people are finding that incredibly frightening.”
While some taxi drivers have claimed self-employed furlough payouts from the government, many have not qualified, he said, urging “targeted support for our industry from local government and national government.”
McNamara said that taxi drivers should be singled out for help, in the same way that government helped restaurants try to bounce back after their enforced closure.
“We’ve been hit equally hard, if not harder than the hospitality sector,” he said.

Topics: London taxi

Related

Business & Economy
UK borrowing hits a new record
Business & Economy
Could China’s switch to electric vehicles speed end to era of oil?

Latest updates

Pompeo to meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar
Philippines ends overseas travel ban on health care workers
Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win
Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester
Protection of lives, economy from pandemic blues ‘top KSA priority’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.