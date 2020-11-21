You are here

  King Salman says G20 leaders must work towards equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

King Salman says G20 leaders must work towards equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

In this handout image provided by Saudi Royal Palace, King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP)
King Salman said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia was pleased with the meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries, stressing that the G20 had demonstrated its ability to join efforts against COVID-19. (G20)
King Salman said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia was pleased with the meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries, stressing that the G20 had demonstrated its ability to join efforts against COVID-19. (G20)
King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AFP)
Arab News

King Salman says G20 leaders must work towards equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

  • King Salman: We will do our best to overcome this crisis through international cooperation
  • G20 countries should provide support to developing countries to maintain development progress, the king said
Arab News

LONDON: G20 leaders must work towards fair and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines, King Salman said during his opening remarks at the G20 summit in Riyadh on Saturday.

“Although we are optimistic about the progress made in developing vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics tools for COVID-19, we must work to create the conditions for affordable and equitable access to these tools for all peoples,” he said, opening the unprecedented meeting held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

“It is unfortunate that we are unable to host you in person in Riyadh, due to the exceptional circumstances that we are all facing this year,” King Salman told G20 leaders.

“Our peoples and economies are still suffering from this shock. However, we will do our best to overcome this crisis through international cooperation,” the king said. 

The summit is expected to be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic repercussions.  

The king said that the 20 largest global economies had contributed $ 21 billion to confronting COVID-19 and “took extraordinary measures to support our economies by injecting over $11 trillion to support individuals and businesses.”

G20 countries should provide support to developing countries to maintain development progress, the king said.

The role of women and youth in society and the labor market must be strengthened, he added.

King Salman added that G20 countries must lead the international community in conserving and protecting the environment, combating land degradation and preserving coral reefs. 

He added that G20 countries have adopted the Riyadh Initiative on the Future of the WTO which aims to make the multilateral trading system more capable of facing any challenges.

Economies and borders must be reopened to facilitate the movement of trade and people, the king said. 

The Kingdom launched the summit with an aerial display of passenger and aerobatic planes over Riyadh and on Friday, a virtual “family photo” of G20 heads of state was displayed on the walls of the historic Salwa Palace in Diriyah at a cultural dinner for journalists, guests and envoys. 

Individual photos of the G20 leaders were joined together with King Salman at the center.

“I am confident that the Riyadh Summit will deliver significant and decisive results and will lead to adopting economic and social policies that will restore hope and reassurance to the people of the world,” King Salman said at the end of his speech. 

Earlier on Saturday, King Salman said that Saudi Arabia was pleased with the meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries, stressing that the G20 had demonstrated its ability to join efforts against COVID-19.

“The group demonstrated its strength and ability to cooperate in order to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the world,” he tweeted.

It’s everyone’s responsibility “to move towards to a better, healthier and prosperous future for all,” King Salman added.

British PM lauds Saudi Arabia’s NEOM city as a ‘greener future’

Updated 21 November 2020
Arab News

British PM lauds Saudi Arabia’s NEOM city as a ‘greener future’

  • Johnson described Neom as “a city built on fossil fuels” but powered by clean energy
  • Johnson said that he would have liked to visit the city of NEOM
Updated 21 November 2020
Arab News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Saudi Arabia’s NEOM city which represents “a greener future” for the world, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.

While thanking Saudi Arabia’s King Salman for presiding over the G20 summit amid the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson said that he would have liked to visit the city of NEOM.

Johnson described Neom as “a city built on fossil fuels” but powered by clean energy, adding that NEOM’s distinctive climate helps to provide the city with sustainable energy.

In remarks ahead of the meeting, Johnson appealed to leaders of the other nations which make up the G20 group of major economies to honour their promise to do “whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic and protect lives and livelihoods”.

The British prime minister will also use Sunday’s session to call on those leaders yet to make net-zero commitments to make the same pledge, just under a month before Britain co-hosts the Climate Ambition Summit on Dec. 12.

“The G20 committed in March to do ‘whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic and protect lives and livelihoods’. As we meet this weekend, we must hold ourselves to account for that promise,” he said before addressing the summit.

Dubai’s International Financial Centre signs agreement with Israel’s Bank Hapoalim

