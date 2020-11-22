You are here

Judge throws out Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

Supporters of Donald Trump host a Stop the Steal protest outside of the Georgia State Capital building on November 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: A US federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit critical to President Donald Trump’s long-shot bid to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, calling his legal claim a “Frankenstein’s Monster.”
The Trump campaign had sought to prevent state officials from certifying the results of the election in the state.
US District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, described the case as “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”
Brann, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama, said that he “has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let alone millions of citizens.”
Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement that he was disappointed with the ruling. “Today’s decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the US Supreme Court,” he said.
The campaign will ask the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia to review the ruling on an accelerated timetable, according to Giuliani. A majority of that circuit’s judges were nominated by Republican presidents. Four were nominated by Trump.
The lawsuit before Brann was filed on Nov. 9 and had alleged inconsistent treatment by county election officials of mail-in ballots. Some counties notified voters that they could fix minor defects such as missing “secrecy envelopes” while others did not.
“This claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together,” wrote Brann.
For Trump to have any hope of overturning the election, he needs to reverse the outcome in Pennsylvania, which is scheduled to be certified by state officials on Monday.
“Today’s ruling is a victory for the rule of law, and for the voters of Pennsylvania, whom the Trump campaign sought to disenfranchise on the flimsiest legal theory imaginable,” wrote election law scholar Rick Hasen on Twitter.
The Trump campaign and its supporters have filed dozens of lawsuits in six closely contested states. The campaign’s only victories extended the Election Day voting hours at a handful of polling places in Nevada and set aside some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, according to court records.
Attempts to thwart the certification of the election have failed in courts in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona.
In the Pennsylvania case, Brann also denied a campaign request to amend the suit to claim violations of the US Constitution. The campaign wanted Brann to allow Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state legislature to appoint electors who would back for Trump at the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14.
Under Pennsylvania law, the candidate who wins the popular vote in the state gets all the state’s electoral votes.
A presidential candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the election, and Biden leads in the electoral vote count by 306-232.
Electoral votes are allocated among the 50 states and the District of Columbia based roughly on population.

Frenchman gets 25-year jail term for killing wife, burning body

In this file photo taken on November 2, 2017 Jonathann Daval (L), the husband of slain Alexia Daval, arrives with his wife's father Jean-Pierre Fouillot (C) and mother Isabelle Fouillot (R), to hold a press conference at the Town Hall in Gray, eastern France. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2020
AFP

Frenchman gets 25-year jail term for killing wife, burning body

  • The crime deeply shocked France, and nearly 10,000 people turned out in the couple’s quiet town for a silent march in her memory
Updated 22 November 2020
AFP

VESOUL, FRANCE: A French court Saturday sentenced Jonathann Daval to 25 years in prison for killing his wife and then burning her body, in a case that shocked the country.
The 36-year-old Frenchman was impassive as the verdict was read out. He turned to look at members of his own family who were present.
Earlier, he had said “Sorry, Sorry” in the dock, looking toward his wife’s parents.
Daval finally confessed to beating his wife to death and burning her body in the woods after initially reporting her missing.
The charred remains of Alexia Daval were found hidden under branches near their town of Gray-la-Ville in eastern France in October 2017.
Daval initially said Alexia, a 29-year-old bank employee, had gone jogging and never came back.
Jean-Pierre Fouillot, Alexia’s father, passed an arm around the shoulders of his wife Isabelle as the court’s decision was delivered.
A few minutes later the mother, Isabelle Fouillot, went out to talk to reporters, as she had done throughout the trial.
“It is a very good decision, exactly what I hoped, at the height of our suffering. That will allow us to turn a page,” she said.

Defense lawyer Ornella Spatafora swiftly indicated that there would be no appeal against the sentence.
Outside the courthouse dozens of people were pressed against the barriers blocking access to it.
Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence calling the 2017 murder “an almost perfect conjugal crime.”
After his wife’s death, Duval had cut a distraught figure, appearing in tears at a press conference with his in-laws and leading one of several events organized countrywide in her memory.
Three months later, prosecutors said the IT worker confessed to the murder — admitting he had beaten his wife in a heated argument, knocking her face against a concrete wall, and strangling her.
He initially denied setting fire to her body, but finally admitted to that too, in June last year.
Daval changed his story several times, at one point withdrawing his confession, blaming his brother-in-law, and finally admitting to everything all over again.
On Monday, when asked by the judge whether he admitted to “being the only person implicated in the death” of his wife, Daval replied “yes,” appearing close to tears.
The crime deeply shocked France, and nearly 10,000 people turned out in the couple’s quiet town for a silent march in her memory.
The murder highlighted the scourge of violence against women at the height of the global #MeToo campaign against sexual abuse and harassment of women.
On Monday, French authorities said 125,840 women were victims of domestic violence in 2019. Another 146 were murdered by their partner or ex-partner — 25 more than the previous year.

