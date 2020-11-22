You are here

Sonia Ben Ammar celebrates as ‘Scream’ wraps filming

The up-and-coming French-Tunisian singer, model and actress recently joined the cast of ‘Scream.’ Instagram
DUBAI: Fans are going to be seeing Sonia Ben Ammar on the big screen sooner than they think. The French-Tunisian singer, model and actress took to her Instagram this week to announce to her 741,000 followers that filming for the forthcoming “Scream 5” film has wrapped, while also revealing the movie’s official title and release date.

“It’s a wrap on SCREAM! so many emotions,” she wrote, alongside snaps of herself throwing up the peace sign and of the film’s official poster, revealing that the film is titled “Scream” – not to be confused with the 1996 original of the same name.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonia Ammar (@itsnotsonia)

She added “I can’t believe how lucky I am to share my first experience with such talented incredible humans and be a part of this movie I grew up on. My new family, I love you all so damn much. I’ve cried so many happy grateful tears.  See you in theaters January 2022.”

Paris-born Ammar, along with other young franchise newcomers, joined returning cast members David Arquette, Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell, who are reprising their iconic roles as Dewey Riley, Gale Weathers and Sidney Prescott in the new film. 

The 21-year-old announced that she had joined the “Scream” cast in September. 

“Incredibly grateful to be part of one of my favorite franchises,” she wrote at the time. “2nd photo is my face when I got the call lol (sic),” she captioned a screenshot of a Variety article announcing the news and a blurry snap of her clearly overjoyed.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonia Ammar (@itsnotsonia)

The first “Scream” film was released in 1996, well before Ben Ammar was even born.  A smash hit upon its debut, the movie helped to revive the horror genre, becoming the highest-grossing slasher movie of all-time.

Although “Scream” is done filming, the plot details for the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett-directed movie are still under wraps, so it is not yet known what role the young star will be taking on.

It will be Ben Ammar’s first high-profile Hollywood gig as an actress — however, it’s not the multi-hyphenate model’s first foray into the film industry.

Ben Ammar, who is the daughter of Tunisian film director Tarek Ben Ammar and actress Beata, previously starred in Guillaume Canet’s French-language film “Jappeloup,” as well as the stage musical “1789: Les Amants de la Bastille.”

