COVID-19 pandemic highlights importance of media role: Jordanian minister

DUBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the importance of investing in the development of the media and communication sector, which is as an important tool to serve society, Jordan’s media minister said.

Ali Al-Ayed, the Minister of State for Media Affairs and the official spokesperson for the Jordanian government, stressed that the pandemic highlighted the need for alternative modes of communication, state news agency Petra reported.

Different media tools have helped people around the world complete work and continue their "lives under these exceptional circumstances," Ayed said during a virtual session on the "Future of Media" conference organized by the Egyptian Ministry of State for Information.







Ayed pointed to the great development brought about by social media and modern media tools during the past decade, stressing that they have become the primary source and platforms of exchange of information among individuals.

Ayed however warned of the dangers of social media and the threat of spreading rumors and false information in many Arab societies, which have limited levels of education and media culture.

Ayed stressed the importance of raising awareness, knowledge and correct culture in how to deal with these social problems.

“We are confident that the media, technical and information development during the coming years will lead us to more than we expect,” he said.

“What must be emphasized is the need for us to cooperate and join hands together in order to employ this development in the service of humanity,” he added.