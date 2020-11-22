Saudi Arabia’s King Salman: G20 sends global message of hope and reassurance

LONDON: G20 countries have succeeded in sending a message of hope and reassurance to their citizens and the global community, King Salman said on Sunday.

In his closing remarks at the end of the two-day summit hosted virtually in Riyadh due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the king announced that the members of the 20 largest economies of the world had adopted the final communique.

“We have succeeded in sending out a message of hope and reassurance to our citizens and all people around the world through the final communique of this leaders’ summit,” the king said.

The king said that G20 countries have upheld their commitment to working together to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

“We have adopted important policies that will achieve recovery all the way to an economy that is resilient, sustainable, inclusive, and balanced,” King Salman said.

“These policies will also maintain the momentum to make the global trade system work for all, and create the conditions to achieve sustainable growth.”

The king said G20 countries will work on laying the foundations to achieve opportunities for all through empowering people, safeguarding the planet and shaping new frontiers.

“Our joint and individual actions will be critical in overcoming the immediate global challenge we are facing,” King Salman said.

King Salman said that although it was the first time that Saudi Arabia had held the presidency, the Kingdom was able “to rise to the challenge” amid the pandemic with the support of member countries.

“Due to its unique stature regionally and internationally…the Kingdom will continue to play a key role within the G20 to achieve global cooperation and find solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges,” the king said.

The king handed over the G20 presidency to Italy, which will chair next year’s summit.