Saudi Arabia's King Salman: G20 sends global message of hope and reassurance

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman delivers his final remarks at the 15th annual G20 Leaders' Summit in Riyadh on November 22, 2020. (@g20org)
Zaynab Khojji

Saudi Arabia's King Salman: G20 sends global message of hope and reassurance

  • King Salman handed over the G20 presidency to Italy, which will chair next year’s summit
  • The king said that G20 countries have upheld their commitment to working together to confront the pandemic
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: G20 countries have succeeded in sending a message of hope and reassurance to their citizens and the global community, King Salman said on Sunday.
In his closing remarks at the end of the two-day summit hosted virtually in Riyadh due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the king announced that the members of the 20 largest economies of the world had adopted the final communique. 
“We have succeeded in sending out a message of hope and reassurance to our citizens and all people around the world through the final communique of this leaders’ summit,” the king said.
The king said that G20 countries have upheld their commitment to working together to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and to safeguard lives and livelihoods.  
“We have adopted important policies that will achieve recovery all the way to an economy that is resilient, sustainable, inclusive, and balanced,” King Salman said.

“These policies will also maintain the momentum to make the global trade system work for all, and create the conditions to achieve sustainable growth.”
The king said G20 countries will work on laying the foundations to achieve opportunities for all through empowering people, safeguarding the planet and shaping new frontiers. 
“Our joint and individual actions will be critical in overcoming the immediate global challenge we are facing,” King Salman said.

King Salman said that although it was the first time that Saudi Arabia had held the presidency, the Kingdom was able “to rise to the challenge” amid the pandemic with the support of member countries. 
“Due to its unique stature regionally and internationally…the Kingdom will continue to play a key role within the G20 to achieve global cooperation and find solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges,” the king said. 
The king handed over the G20 presidency to Italy, which will chair next year’s summit.

G20 Riyadh final statement: Leaders promise fair global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Arab News

G20 Riyadh final statement: Leaders promise fair global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

  • Saudi led summit calls for support to developing countries ravaged by the crisis
  • Document included commitment to tackle climate change
Arab News

RIYADH: G20 leaders on Sunday promised to “spare no effort” to ensure the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines around the world.

The pledge came in the final statement as the G20 Summit in Riyadh, chaired by Saudi Arabia, came to a close.

The leaders said they would support developing countries whose economies have been ravaged by the crisis.

The G20 also endorsed a plan to extend a freeze in debt service payments by the poorest nations.

“We are taking immediate and exceptional measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its intertwined health, social and economic impacts, including through the implementation of unprecedented fiscal, monetary and financial stability actions,” the statement said. “We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a global public good.

“We commend the Saudi Presidency for initiating discussions on the need for long-term solutions to address gaps in global pandemic preparedness and response.”

Along with tackling the pandemic, the statement called for protecting the planet and continuing to act against climate change. 

“Preventing environmental degradation, conserving, sustainably using and restoring biodiversity, preserving our oceans, promoting clean air and clean water, responding to natural disasters and extreme weather events, and tackling climate change are among the most pressing challenges of our time,” the statement said.

 *With agencies

 

