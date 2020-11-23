You are here

  • Home
  • Rampant Rangers move 11 points clear

Rampant Rangers move 11 points clear

Rangers' Connor Goldson heads at goal during their match against Aberdeen on November 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85r44

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Rampant Rangers move 11 points clear

  • Celtic have two games in hand but Rangers are off to their best league start in 53 years
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

GLASGOW: Rangers moved 11 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 4-0 demolition of under-strength Aberdeen on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s men remain unbeaten in 21 games this season and took full advantage of Celtic’s latest slip up in dropping two points against Hibernian on Saturday.

First-half goals from Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe put the hosts in command at Ibrox before Scott Arfield’s deflected third and James Tavernier converted his ninth penalty of the season.

Celtic have two games in hand but Rangers are off to their best league start in 53 years and are in pole position to stop their Glasgow rivals achieving a record 10th consecutive Scottish title.

Aberdeen had only lost once in the league since going down to Rangers in a disappointing opening-day performance, but Derek McInnes’s squad was decimated without eight first-team players.

Niall McGinn, Marley Watkins, Dylan McGeouch, Scott Wright and Jonny Hayes were injured before on-loan Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie’s positive coronavirus test forced Scotland Under-21 team-mates Connor McLennan and Lewis Ferguson into self-isolation.

Kent opened the floodgates on 15 minutes when the former Liverpool winger nutmegged Funso Ojo and fired a 30-yard shot which spun off Tommie Hoban’s face and the post before hitting the net.

Roofe doubled the lead in the 29th minute when he latched on to Connor Goldson’s delicate ball over the top of Andy Considine and ran through Greg Leigh’s challenge before hitting a shot in off Lewis.

Arfield scored from his second chance in the opening four minutes of the second-half when his shot hit off Shay Logan and deceived Lewis after the midfielder had been set up by Kent.

Tavernier netted his 13th goal of the season after Considine had been penalized for a pull on Leon Balogun at a corner.

At the other end, Rangers registered a 13th clean sheet in 15 league games this season as Gerrard’s side already boast a plus 38 goal difference.

Topics: Scottish Premiership Aberdeen

Related

Sport
Rangers cruise past depleted Celtic to move clear at top of Scottish Premiership
Sport
Celtic eye 9th straight title as Gerrard bids to lift Rangers

Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the double as Everton beat Fulham

Updated 13 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the double as Everton beat Fulham

  • The star maintains his fine form to put Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead at Craven Cottage
Updated 13 min 25 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored after just 42 seconds as Everton ended their losing run with a 3-2 win against Fulham on Sunday.

Calvert-Lewin maintained his fine form to put Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead inside a minute at Craven Cottage.

Bobby Decordova-Reid equalized for Fulham, but England striker Calvert-Lewin netted again and Abdoulaye Doucoure got Everton’s third before half-time.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek reduced the deficit in the second half, but Everton held on to win for the first time in five league games.

After a three-game losing streak dented their bid to finish in the top four, Everton are up to sixth place.

Everton were boosted by the return of Richarlison following a three-match ban, with Ancelotti’s team unbeaten this season when the Brazilian forward, Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez all start together. Suitably energized by the restoration of their attacking trio, Everton made the perfect start.

Decordova-Reid gave the ball away and Richarlison advanced into the Fulham area before whipping over a low cross.

Tosin Adarabioyo made a hash of his attempted clearance and Calvert-Lewin bundled in for 12th goal of the season.

Fulham equalized in the 15th minute when Tom Cairney’s pass picked out Decordova-Reid and he eased clear of Yerry Mina to drive a cool finish past Jordan Pickford.

But Everton hit back as Calvert-Lewin netted again in the 29th minute.

Alex Iwobi’s incisive run opened up the Fulham defense and James found Lucas Digne, whose cross found Calvert-Lewin for a clinical close-range finish.

Fulham’s abject defending was all the incentive Everton needed to keep pushing forward and they scored again in the 35th minute

Digne had time and space to cross from the left and his delivery was met by Doucoure, who was under no pressure as he headed past Areola. Fulham squandered a chance to get back in the match after 68 minutes when Ben Godfrey gave away a penalty with a trip on Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United remained without a win this season after losing 1-0 to West Ham courtesy of Sebastien Haller’s second-half goal on Sunday

The striker, filling in for the injured Michail Antonio, lashed a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 56th minute after Pablo Fornals’ effort had been blocked.

Oli McBurnie struck a fierce shot against the crossbar as the hosts battled for an equalizer, but they fell to an eighth loss in nine matches and stayed in last place with just one point.

It is a huge contrast to the last campaign, when United challenged for a European qualification place in its first season back in the top flight before slipping away from contention in the final weeks.

West Ham climbed into the top half with its fourth win of the season.

Topics: everton Fulham english Premier League

Related

Sport
Wilson double rocks Everton, Ward-Prowse shines on birthday
Sport
Two Fulham players test positive for coronavirus

Latest updates

Saudi presidency focuses on global long-term issues beyond the pandemic
Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the double as Everton beat Fulham
Vlhova wins 2nd slalom in 2 days, Shriffin finishes 5th
Rampant Rangers move 11 points clear
Iraq in mourning after deadly new Daesh attack north of Baghdad

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.