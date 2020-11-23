You are here

  • Home
  • India records more than 44,000 new coronavirus cases

India records more than 44,000 new coronavirus cases

New daily coronavirus cases in India have come in at fewer than 50,000 for more than two weeks. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gg4fe

Updated 23 November 2020
Reuters

India records more than 44,000 new coronavirus cases

  • India has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States
Updated 23 November 2020
Reuters

MUMBAI: India has recorded 44,059 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 9.14 million, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.
India has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States, but the rate of increase in India has dipped since it hit a peak in September.
New daily cases have come in at fewer than 50,000 for more than two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.
Deaths rose by 511, according to the latest health ministry data, taking the total to 133,738.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India’s total number of coronavirus cases crosses 9 million
World
India nears 9 million coronavirus cases

Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says

Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says

  • ‘The drones they are using are sold in the market. They are basically camera drones’
  • Daesh maintain a small but deadly presence in Afghanistan
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban have deployed small drones to drop bombs on government forces in some recent attacks, Afghanistan’s spy chief said Monday, illustrating a new fighting method used by the insurgents.
Ahmad Zia Shiraj, who heads the National Directorate of Security (NDS), said Taliban fighters were using hobby drones and rigging them with explosives.
“The drones they are using are sold in the market. They are basically camera drones,” Shiraj said in an address to parliament, adding the NDS wants to stop the import of the popular devices.
In late October, the Taliban reportedly used a drone to bomb the compound of the governor of Kunduz province.
Shiraj did not confirm the report, but he noted that the Taliban have used drones in Kunduz and Paktia provinces.
While the technique is new to the Taliban, Daesh militants operating in Iraq and Syria started using toy planes and hobby drones in 2016 to carry explosives.
Daesh maintain a small but deadly presence in Afghanistan and have resisted years-long efforts by the US and Afghan forces to wipe them out.
“We have destroyed their leadership circle but their second layer are young are still active,” Shiraj said.
Daesh claimed three deadly attacks in recent weeks in Kabul that killed scores of people, including a rocket attack Saturday.
The Taliban and Washington signed a deal in February paving the way for foreign forces to leave Afghanistan entirely by May 2021.
In return, the insurgent group pledged to prevent transnational militant groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh operating inside Afghanistan.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Special
World
Afghan negotiator says Taliban eyeing ‘military victory’
World
Afghan leader urges Biden to help fight Taliban ‘terror’

Latest updates

Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says
Detainees in Bahrain test positive for COVID-19 
Thailand finance minister: economy to recover next year with 4% growth
Libya’s rivals meet to discuss transitional government
FIFA bans African football president for 5 years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.