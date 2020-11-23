You are here

  • Home
  • UK archaeologist ‘reveals childhood home of Jesus’

UK archaeologist ‘reveals childhood home of Jesus’

Prof. Ken Dark of Reading University says that a convent in the city of Nazareth is the site of the childhood home of Jesus. (Courtesy Professor Ken Dark)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mcfwa

Updated 23 November 2020
Arab News

UK archaeologist ‘reveals childhood home of Jesus’

  • Following 14 years of work on the site, Dark said the ruins at the Sisters of Nazareth convent stand over a first-century home that is believed to have been where Jesus grew up
  • Home revealed ‘excellent craftsmanship’ and a ‘structural understanding of rock’ that would ‘be consistent with it having been constructed by a tekton’ — Joseph’s occupation
Updated 23 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A convent in the city of Nazareth is the site of the childhood home of Jesus, a British archaeologist has claimed.

Prof. Ken Dark of Reading University said a designation of ruins at the Sisters of Nazareth convent as the house of Joseph was denied by researchers in the 1930s, and has been dismissed by academia since.

But following 14 years of fieldwork and research on the site, Dark said the convent stands over a first-century home that is believed to have been where Jesus grew up.

The home, which is in a well-preserved condition, was partly built into a limestone hillside and uses sections of a natural cave for space.

Dark has revealed his theory in his new book “The Sisters of Nazareth convent: A Roman-period, Byzantine and Crusader site in central Nazareth.”

He says the study of the home revealed “excellent craftsmanship” and a “structural understanding of rock” that would “be consistent with it having been constructed by a tekton” — the original Greek description of Joseph’s occupation.

Dark’s fieldwork and research also reveal that a cave church was constructed on the hillside sometime in the fourth century, when the Roman Empire adopted Christianity as the state religion under Constantine.

The professor said while there is no way to prove that the first-century home had any relation to Jesus, “all the reasons to doubt that it might possibly have been, have gone — this is exciting stuff.”

In his book, he also examines whether the significance of the home’s history was “transmitted” from the first century to the fourth century, when the first church was built on the site.

“My conclusion is that, from anthropological evidence and studies of oral tradition, there’s absolutely no reason why they couldn’t have known,” Dark said.

The first discoveries on the site were made in the 1880s by a religious order who completed excavation work until the 1930s. Dark began his work in 2006.

He wrote an article five years ago that said the claim that the home belonged to Joseph “was possible.”

Subsequent analysis confirmed its status as a first-century dwelling, strengthening the claim, while “no such case could be made for any other sites in the city,” Dark said.

The Gospels say little about the childhood of Jesus.

Topics: Jesus Nazareth Prof. Ken Dark

Related

Middle-East
Pilgrims gather at Jesus’s traditional birthplace in Bethlehem for Christmas
Middle-East
Relic from Jesus’ manger arrives at Bethlehem new home

Egypt joins major Arab military training exercise with KSA, UAE

The first stages of training include holding a coordination conference between the forces of the participating countries. (SPA)
Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt joins major Arab military training exercise with KSA, UAE

  • Saif Al-Arab training is one of the most sophisticated exercises in the Arab world, and works on developing and consolidating the foundations of military cooperation
Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has joined a major military training exercise involving Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, and Sudan.

The Saif Al-Arab combat activities will continue until Nov. 26 at the Mohammed Najeeb military base, and sea training areas in the northern military region.

Over recent days, forces and equipment of the participating countries have been arriving at airbases and seaports under strict precautionary measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The training is aimed at bringing the joint forces together to meet the necessary operational standards required to manage hostilities in coordination between the various naval, air, and land weapons.

Saif Al-Arab training is one of the most sophisticated exercises in the Arab world, and works on developing and consolidating the foundations of military cooperation while honing joint work between the Egyptian armed forces and those of Arab countries in using technologically advanced weapons and equipment.

The first stages of training include holding a coordination conference between the forces of the participating countries to unify concepts and transfer training expertise, as well as theoretical and practical lectures to implement planned tasks to achieve maximum benefit for the forces taking part.

Strategic expert, Maj. Gen. Samir Farag, said that the joint training activities would act as a “deterrent message” to those who sought to harm Egyptian and Arab national security.

He added that it was the first time that Sudan had participated in joint Arab military training of this kind.

“The (Mohammed Najeeb) base is the largest military base in the Middle East, and it includes all types of weapons and new, advanced training fields,” Farag said.

He added that most of the countries partnering with Egypt were focused on desert fighting and that the training in the northern region showed a readiness for combat action if necessary.

He noted that the training was taking place as Libya was engaged in political negotiations to end its internal conflict.

Egypt also recently joined Russia in maritime training in Russian territorial waters. Units of the Egyptian naval forces arrived at the port of Novorossiysk to an official reception before combat skills exercises got underway.

 

Topics: Saif Al-Arab 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi armed forces participate in the joint exercise ‘Saif Al-Arab 2020’ in Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Major naval festival marks work of Saudi armed forces

Latest updates

‘Humble’ Warner says he won’t respond to India taunts
Egypt joins major Arab military training exercise with KSA, UAE
G20 envoys laud Saudi presidency
UN’s 75 anniversary proves to be year of great disruption
US listing of BDS as anti-Semitic sparks freedom-of-speech debate

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.