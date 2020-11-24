You are here

Chinese fund managers seek to ride bitcoin bull

Reuters

Chinese fund managers seek to ride bitcoin bull

  China banned virtual currency trading in 2017, stopping a free-wheeling emerging crypto industry
SHANGHAI: As the price of bitcoin soars, Chinese cryptocurrency asset managers are looking to expand in places such as Hong Kong and Singapore, skirting an intensified crackdown at home.

Cryptocurrency-focused hedge funds have grown assets under management and registered hefty gains this year thanks to bitcoin’s recent surge to over $18,000, close to its 2017 high.

At the same time, Beijing has been tightening already strict scrutiny over cryptocurrencies as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) prepares to launch its own digital currency, partly a response to the threat from currencies like bitcoin, officials say.

Beijing banned virtual currency trading in 2017, stopping a free-wheeling emerging crypto industry, and causing China’s share of global bitcoin trading to slump to less than 4 percent, from nearly 17 percent in 2017, according to CoinShare, Europe’s biggest digital asset manager.

Consequently, businessmen in China are looking elsewhere to raise crypto-focused funds, following the path of some of the world’s largest crypto trading platforms which were founded in China but moved overseas in 2017.

This month, Babel Finance, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency financial services provider founded by Chinese entrepreneur Flex Yang, applied for an asset management license in the city, Yang said.

A license in the Asian financial hub would help Babel become a “gateway” between traditional financial institutions and crypto investing, said Yang, who dreams of creating “the JPMorgan in the field of cryptocurrency.”

If Babel receives a license, Yang hopes to raise $1 billion, dwarfing existing funds in the city licensed under special rules for crypto-focused asset managers.

Gordon Chen, a former bitcoin trader in Beijing co-founded cryptocurrency asset manager GMR in Singapore last year, betting on growing demand from high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

Chen, who currently manages over $20 million of bitcoin assets, said he chose Singapore because of its regulatory structure. “Whether it’s in the US, or Singapore, digital currency business is being increasingly regulated.”

Singapore-based Onchain Custodian, which counts Chinese conglomerate Fosun as an investor is expanding too — even in China.

The company, which safeguards digital assets for institutional clients, plans to open an office in China to initially provide consultancy services in blockchain technology

However, activities onshore are still limited by regulation.

In October, the PBOC outlawed private issuance of digital currencies, and Malta-headquartered exchange OKEX was forced to suspend cryptocurrency withdrawals for a month because an executive was assisting Chinese law enforcement with their enquiries.

GMR’s Chen lamented that China has lost its global pricing power, as well as its role as a key hub for bitcoin trading and mining: “China’s first-mover advantage has vanished.” 

Pipe dreams leave US energy firms caught in climate trap

Pipe dreams leave US energy firms caught in climate trap

  The future of the Enbridge Inc. owned line supplying the region is under threat, as climate activists have widen their campaign to cut US fossil fuel dependency from new pipelines
NEW YORK: In remote northern Michigan, a propane shortage in early 2014 caused prices to nearly double, squeezing about half of the families there who rely on the fossil fuel to heat their homes.

Glenda Bowler remembers her son fitting a wood stove at his restaurant as an alternative to propane, which reaches Michigan’s Upper Peninsula via a 645-mile pipeline.

“Everybody’s thermostats got turned down, and you turned to supplemental, like wood or electric to help. I’m old, so I can’t go cut wood,” the 68-year-old said.

Now the future of the Enbridge Inc. owned line supplying the region is under threat, as climate activists widen their campaign to cut US fossil fuel dependency from new pipelines to the refurbishment or expansion of older ones.

“To speed up the extraction of what remains is an insane strategy because we need to have something that replaces that energy source in the future and we don’t have it as long as people are continuing to rely on oil,” Anne Woiwode, co-chair of the Sierra Club’s Michigan chapter, said.

But as authorities worldwide face the challenge of a smooth transition to a lower-carbon future, energy firms are wrestling with investment decisions to keep their businesses running and prevent supply disruptions.

Enbridge had to temporarily close its Line 5 this summer after damage was discovered, boosting calls for the 67-year-old line carrying crude oil, propane and liquid fuels to Canada through the sensitive Straits of Mackinac, to be shut down.

Nearly half the oil and gas pipeline miles that crisscross the US are at least 50 years old. And even though the world’s largest fuel consumer is starting to rely more on renewables, fossil fuels still provide almost all of its road fuel and natural gas accounts for about 40 percent of electricity generation.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this month revoked a decades-old easement allowing the Enbridge line to operate, saying that its location and age means it poses a major risk and vowing to shut it after a transition period.

Roughly 43 percent of pipeline miles for hazardous liquids, which includes crude oil, were installed pre-1970, while 55 percent of gas transmission pipeline miles were installed before 1970, according to the US Department of Transportation.

Climate activists, Native tribes, and local opponents have waged years-long battles to prevent construction of pipelines with some, like Keystone XL, a 830,000-barrel-per-day crude expansion project, still in limbo after more than a decade.

Although the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, once the largest gas line under construction, was canceled this year, the Dakota Access LLC oil pipe and other large crude pipelines from Texas have been completed in recent years.

If existing pipelines are shut, suppliers could be forced to transport fuel and gas to consumers by rail or road.

Pipelines moved 4.4 billion barrels of foreign and domestic crude oil to refineries in 2019, while rail cars accounted for just 123.6 million barrels, or 3 percent of pipeline volumes, and trucking was about 2.4 percent of pipeline volume, US Energy Information Administration data showed.

