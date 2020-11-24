You are here

Google faces UK scrutiny over new advertising data revamp

Google controls more than 90 percent of the UK’s £7.3 billion search advertising market, the CMA says. (Reuters)
  • Competition watchdog urged to force the company to delay the rollout of its ‘privacy sandbox’
LONDON: Google faces fresh regulatory scrutiny in Britain over plans to revamp its ad data system, after an industry lobbying group complained to the competition watchdog that the changes would cement the US tech giant’s online dominance.

Marketers for an Open Web, a coalition of technology and publishing companies, said Monday that it’s urging the UK competition watchdog to step in and force Google to delay the rollout of its “privacy sandbox” scheduled for early next year.

The new technology would remove so-called third party cookies that allow users to be tracked across the Internet by storing information on their devices, replaced by tools owned by Google. That means login, advertising and other features would be taken off the open web and placed under Google’s control, the group said.

The Competition and Markets Authority confirmed it received the complaint.

“We take the matters raised in the complaint very seriously, and will assess them carefully with a view to deciding whether to open a formal investigation under the Competition Act,” it said in a statement, adding that if the concerns need urgent attention, it would consider using “interim measures” to stop any suspected anti-competitive conduct pending a full investigation.

The complaint follows up on concerns about Google’s new system that the watchdog raised in a July report about online platforms and digital advertising. The report recommended the British government adopt a new regulatory approach to governing digital giants making big money from online ads.

Google said the new technology will increase privacy for users while also supporting publishers.

“The ad-supported web is at risk if digital advertising practices don’t evolve to reflect people’s changing expectations around how data is collected and used,” the company said.

Chinese fund managers seek to ride bitcoin bull

Chinese fund managers seek to ride bitcoin bull

  • China banned virtual currency trading in 2017, stopping a free-wheeling emerging crypto industry
SHANGHAI: As the price of bitcoin soars, Chinese cryptocurrency asset managers are looking to expand in places such as Hong Kong and Singapore, skirting an intensified crackdown at home.

Cryptocurrency-focused hedge funds have grown assets under management and registered hefty gains this year thanks to bitcoin’s recent surge to over $18,000, close to its 2017 high.

At the same time, Beijing has been tightening already strict scrutiny over cryptocurrencies as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) prepares to launch its own digital currency, partly a response to the threat from currencies like bitcoin, officials say.

Beijing banned virtual currency trading in 2017, stopping a free-wheeling emerging crypto industry, and causing China’s share of global bitcoin trading to slump to less than 4 percent, from nearly 17 percent in 2017, according to CoinShare, Europe’s biggest digital asset manager.

Consequently, businessmen in China are looking elsewhere to raise crypto-focused funds, following the path of some of the world’s largest crypto trading platforms which were founded in China but moved overseas in 2017.

This month, Babel Finance, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency financial services provider founded by Chinese entrepreneur Flex Yang, applied for an asset management license in the city, Yang said.

A license in the Asian financial hub would help Babel become a “gateway” between traditional financial institutions and crypto investing, said Yang, who dreams of creating “the JPMorgan in the field of cryptocurrency.”

If Babel receives a license, Yang hopes to raise $1 billion, dwarfing existing funds in the city licensed under special rules for crypto-focused asset managers.

Gordon Chen, a former bitcoin trader in Beijing co-founded cryptocurrency asset manager GMR in Singapore last year, betting on growing demand from high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

Chen, who currently manages over $20 million of bitcoin assets, said he chose Singapore because of its regulatory structure. “Whether it’s in the US, or Singapore, digital currency business is being increasingly regulated.”

Singapore-based Onchain Custodian, which counts Chinese conglomerate Fosun as an investor is expanding too — even in China.

The company, which safeguards digital assets for institutional clients, plans to open an office in China to initially provide consultancy services in blockchain technology

However, activities onshore are still limited by regulation.

In October, the PBOC outlawed private issuance of digital currencies, and Malta-headquartered exchange OKEX was forced to suspend cryptocurrency withdrawals for a month because an executive was assisting Chinese law enforcement with their enquiries.

GMR’s Chen lamented that China has lost its global pricing power, as well as its role as a key hub for bitcoin trading and mining: “China’s first-mover advantage has vanished.” 

