EU-UK trade talks go on remotely

Construction work continues at the site of a lorry park being built between the villages of Sevington and Mersham, near the M20 motorway near Ashford in Kent, south east England on November 23, 2020, which will have the capacity to hold nearly 10,000 vehicles in the event of a no-deal Brexit. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

  • ‘The differences on the level playing field and fisheries remain major,’ sources say
BRUSSELS: British and EU negotiators on Monday resumed talks on their post-Brexit relationship via video-conferencing, with the focus still squarely on dividing up fishing quotas and ensuring fair competition for companies, including on state aid.

Face-to-face talks, suspended last week after a member of the EU delegation tested positive for the coronavirus, will resume in London “when it is safe to do so,” said a source who follows Brexit.

Another source, an EU official, added: “The differences on the level playing field and fisheries remain major.”

These issues are the key obstacles to clinching a new deal to maintain free, frictionless trade between the estranged allies after Britain’s standstill transition out of the EU following Brexit completes at the end of this year.

British newspaper The Sun reported at the weekend that the negotiators were looking at a review clause that would allow a renegotiation of any new fishing arrangement from 2021 in several years’ time.

An EU diplomat, a third source who spoke under condition of anonymity, confirmed that such an idea was under discussion, but added that the bloc insisted on linking it to the overall trade agreement, meaning fishing rights could only be renegotiated together with the rest of trade rules.

“We need to uphold the link between fishing and trade rules, this comes in a package,” said the person.

The EU official stressed that annual renegotiation of fishing quotas was still a no-go for the 27-nation bloc. Fisheries are a particularly sensitive issue for France.

Thierry Breton, the French representative on the European Commission, the EU executive, said last week: “We shouldn’t have in the Brexit deal revision clauses in one or two years, when everything would change again ... We won’t let that happen. We need to give our entrepreneurs predictability.” 

Google faces UK scrutiny over new advertising data revamp

  • Competition watchdog urged to force the company to delay the rollout of its ‘privacy sandbox’
LONDON: Google faces fresh regulatory scrutiny in Britain over plans to revamp its ad data system, after an industry lobbying group complained to the competition watchdog that the changes would cement the US tech giant’s online dominance.

Marketers for an Open Web, a coalition of technology and publishing companies, said Monday that it’s urging the UK competition watchdog to step in and force Google to delay the rollout of its “privacy sandbox” scheduled for early next year.

The new technology would remove so-called third party cookies that allow users to be tracked across the Internet by storing information on their devices, replaced by tools owned by Google. That means login, advertising and other features would be taken off the open web and placed under Google’s control, the group said.

The Competition and Markets Authority confirmed it received the complaint.

“We take the matters raised in the complaint very seriously, and will assess them carefully with a view to deciding whether to open a formal investigation under the Competition Act,” it said in a statement, adding that if the concerns need urgent attention, it would consider using “interim measures” to stop any suspected anti-competitive conduct pending a full investigation.

The complaint follows up on concerns about Google’s new system that the watchdog raised in a July report about online platforms and digital advertising. The report recommended the British government adopt a new regulatory approach to governing digital giants making big money from online ads.

Google said the new technology will increase privacy for users while also supporting publishers.

“The ad-supported web is at risk if digital advertising practices don’t evolve to reflect people’s changing expectations around how data is collected and used,” the company said.

