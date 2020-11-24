You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan govt says ‘not aware’ of Israeli delegation visit

Sudan govt says ‘not aware’ of Israeli delegation visit

Sudan was the third Arab country this year to announce a normalization deal with Israel, after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wppzj

Updated 24 November 2020
AFP

Sudan govt says ‘not aware’ of Israeli delegation visit

  • A senior Israeli official said on Monday the Jewish state had sent a delegation to Sudan
  • The Israel-Sudan pact has yet to be formally signed
Updated 24 November 2020
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s government on Tuesday denied having information about the visit of an Israeli delegation to Khartoum announced the day before by an official from Tel Aviv.
“The cabinet is not aware of an Israeli delegation and we have no confirmation that this visit took place,” government spokesman Faisal Mohammed Saleh told AFP.
“We also have no information on a Sudanese delegation visiting Israel.”
On Monday, a senior Israeli official said the state had sent a delegation to Sudan — the first such visit since last month’s announcement of an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries.
Israeli army radio also reported Monday that a trip was underway.
The Israel-Sudan pact has yet to be formally signed.
“We have a pre-existing deal that normalization with Israel should be approved by the transitional parliament,” said Saleh.
Prior to that, “there should not be any form of communication with Israel,” he added.
Sudan has yet to form a parliament since the April 2019 ouster of former president Omar Al-Bashir following mass protests against his rule.
The country has embarked on a rocky transitional period that saw the post-Bashir government seeking to turn the page on its status as an international pariah.
Sudan was the third Arab country this year to announce a normalization deal with Israel, after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Topics: Sudan Israel

Related

Middle-East
Israel sends first delegation to Sudan since normalization
Middle-East
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu says he will visit Bahrain soon

German defense minister rejects Turkey complaint over Libya weapons ship search

Updated 24 November 2020
AP

German defense minister rejects Turkey complaint over Libya weapons ship search

  • Germany insists it acted correctly in boarding a Turkish ship to enforce arms embargo of Libya
  • Turkey summoned European diplomats to complain at the operation
Updated 24 November 2020
AP

BERLIN: Germany’s defense minister on Tuesday rejected Turkey’s complaints over the search of a Turkish freighter in the Mediterranean Sea by a German frigate participating in a European mission, insisting that German sailors acted correctly.
Sunday’s incident prompted Turkey to summon diplomats representing the European Union, Germany and Italy and assert that the Libya-bound freighter Rosaline-A was subjected to an “illegal” search by personnel from the German frigate Hamburg. The German ship is part of the European Union’s Irini naval mission, which is enforcing an arms embargo against Libya.
German officials say that the order to board the ship came from Irini’s headquarters in Rome and that Turkey protested while the team was on board. The search was then ended.
Turkey says the search was “unauthorized and conducted by force.”
German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer backed the German crew’s actions.
“It is important to me to make really clear that the Bundeswehr soldiers behaved completely correctly,” she said during an appearance in Berlin. “They did what is asked of them in the framework of the European Irini mandate.”
“That there is this debate with the Turkish side points to one of the fundamental problems of this European mission,” Kramp-Karrenbauer added, without elaborating. “But it is very important to me to say clearly here that there are no grounds for these accusations that are now being made against the soldiers.”
This was the second incident between Turkey and naval forces from a NATO ally enforcing an arms blockade against Libya.
In June, NATO launched an investigation over an incident between Turkish warships and a French naval vessel in the Mediterranean, after France said one of its frigates was “lit up” three times by Turkish naval targeting radar when it tried to approach a Turkish civilian ship suspected of involvement in arms trafficking.
Turkey supports a UN-backed government in Tripoli against rival forces based in the country’s east. It has complained that the EU naval operation focuses its efforts too much on the Tripoli administration and turns a blind eye to weapons sent to the eastern-based forces.
In Ankara, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Irini was “flawed from the onset.”
“It is not based on firm international legal foundations,” Akar said. He renewed Turkey’s criticism of the German ship’s actions.
“The incident was against international laws and practices. It was wrong,” he said.
Kramp-Karrenbauer stressed that “Turkey is still an important partner for us in NATO.” Turkey being outside the military alliance would make the situation even more difficult, she argued, and Turkish soldiers are “absolutely reliable partners” in NATO missions.
But she conceded that Turkey poses “a big challenge” because of how its domestic politics have developed and because it has its “own agenda, which is difficult to reconcile with European questions in particular.”

Topics: Turkey Libya Operation Irini

Related

Middle-East
Turkey blasts ‘unauthorized’ German search of Libya-bound ship
Middle-East
Moscow stops UN blacklisting of Libyan militia

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for Afghanistan during donor conference
14 dead as twin blasts rock historic Afghan city Bamiyan
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discusses relations with Boris Johnson
‘Daesh bride’ Shamima Begum may not be ‘continuing threat,’ UK court told
Formula E to electrify Saudi streets with Diriyah night race

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.