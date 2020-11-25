Gulf families shift to ‘responsible investing’

You are here

High-net worth families in the Gulf say that social media and education are changing outlooks between the generations, in turn affecting financial planning. (AFP)
  • Millennials lead the trend to sustainable assets among wealthy, survey finds
LONDON: Rich Gulf family groups are increasingly being coaxed toward more sustainable investing, a survey has found.

Almost three in five (59 percent) older generations of high-net worth families in the GCC say millennials are leading their family toward more sustainable investing, according to a report from Barclays Private Bank.

It found that ESG investing has been brought into wealthy families’ consideration by younger generations, leading to increased family allocations to sustainable assets.

The research, undertaken by global intelligence business Savanta, revealed 58 percent of high-net worth (HNW) individuals of all ages and generations in the Middle East agree that responsible investing is now important to them.

For around four in five of each of the studied age groups, investing responsibly is important to them to some extent, with 81 percent of under 40-year-olds, 77 percent of 41 to 60-year-olds and 86 percent of over 60-year-olds agreeing.

“The report findings reflect that 76 percent of all respondents in the Middle East state that responsible investing is important to their family,” said Rahim Daya, head of private banking at Barclays in the Middle East. 

“This demonstrates that business leaders across the generations are deeply committed to adding value to the societies in which they live.

“While differing life outlooks and values may determine discrepancies in risk investment appetites across the generations, it is encouraging to see that impact investing is a movement that resonates with individuals of all ages.”

Changing attitudes have led to a substantial shift in the way HNW families are investing, the Barclays Private Bank report found.

Around four in five (78 percent) globally and in the Middle East (82 percent), expressed their views on social and environmental responsibility in their investments.

For those who are not already investing this way, 22 percent of the elder generations would like to find out more about their sustainable investment options, and 19 percent are interested in understanding more about investing specifically for positive social and environmental impact.

The GCC-based high-net worth families say that broadly different life values (54 percent), the impact of social media and differing educational backgrounds are also areas that are contributing to different outlooks and priorities between the generations, which in turn affects financial and succession planning.

In contrast to sustainable investing, charitable giving tends to be led by the older generation.

Globally, people over 60 more commonly said that philanthropy was their passion (38 percent) compared to those under 40 (20 percent), but in the majority of families (74 percent), the older generation hands responsibility for managing philanthropic activity to their children.

Decoder

Environmental, social, and governance

ESG investors look at a company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

Topics: Gulf Barclays

JERUSALEM: The Palestinian economy is expected to contract by about 8% in 2020 as it copes with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, an already struggling economy and a political standoff with Israel, the World Bank said in a report Tuesday.
The report showed how the pandemic has accelerated the trends of sluggish growth and high unemployment plaguing the Palestinian economy in recent years. After clashing with the Trump administration, which cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, the Palestinians are hopeful that improved ties with the incoming Biden administration will help give a lift to the economy.
In its report, the World Bank said the economy contracted by 3.4% in the first quarter of the year, before the pandemic arrived, compared to the same period in 2019. Things only worsened after the internationally backed Palestinian Authority imposed a two-month lockdown in the Israel-occupied West Bank in March. In Gaza, whose economy has been battered by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power in 2007, authorities are also struggling with a coronavirus outbreak that began in August.
The bank forecasts a contraction of about 8% for the overall Palestinian economy, with the poverty rate at 27.5%. While those figures did not include breakdowns between the two areas, the report said unemployment in the West Bank is at 18.2% and 48.5% in hard-hit Gaza.
Adding to the struggles, the Palestinian Authority refused to accept monthly tax transfers from Israel beginning in May to protest Israeli plans to annex occupied West Bank territory. Israel subsequently put the annexation on hold as part of its diplomatic agreement with the United Arab Emirates, and the Palestinian Authority last week agreed to begin accepting the transfers again. The absence of those revenues this year forced the Palestinian Authority to slash salaries of tens of thousands of employees.
The World Bank said the restoration of those transfers should give a lift to the Palestinian economy, but it nonetheless forecasts a budget deficit of $760 million for the year. It suggested that Israel and international donor nations work with the Palestinians to help close the gap. Otherwise, the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority will have to cut spending further, potentially worsening the economic contraction, it said.

Topics: Palestinians economy Israel

