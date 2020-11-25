You are here

  • Home
  • Airlines facing $157bn loss as industry body downgrades outlook

Airlines facing $157bn loss as industry body downgrades outlook

IATA reiterated its call for governments to replace travel-stifling quarantine regimes with widespread testing programs. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zvzze

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Airlines facing $157bn loss as industry body downgrades outlook

  • Passenger numbers are expected to drop to 1.8 billion this year from 4.5 billion in 2019, IATA estimates
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Airlines are on course to lose a total of $157 billion this year and next, their main global body warned on Tuesday, further downgrading its industry outlook in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections and shutdowns afflicting major markets.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which in June had forecast $100 billion in losses for the two-year period, said it now projects a $118.5 billion deficit this year alone, and a further
$38.7 billion for 2021.

The bleak outlook underscores challenges still facing the sector despite upbeat news on development of COVID-19 vaccines, whose global deployment will continue throughout next year.

“The positive impact it will have on the economy and air traffic will not happen massively before mid-2021,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

Passenger numbers are expected to drop to 1.8 billion this year from 4.5 billion in 2019, IATA estimates, and will recover only partially to 2.8 billion next year.

Passenger revenue for 2020 is expected to have plunged 69 percent to $191 billion.

The forecasts assume some re-opening of borders by the middle of next year, helped by a combination of COVID-19 testing and vaccine deployment.

IATA reiterated its call for governments to replace travel-stifling quarantine regimes with widespread testing programs.

“We are seeing states progressively coming to listen to us,” de Juniac said, citing testing initiatives underway in France, Germany, Italy, Britain, the US and Singapore.

While some governments and airlines such as Australia’s Qantas say passengers are likely to require vaccination for long-haul travel, the approach is unlikely to work everywhere, de Juniac said.

Air cargo, a rare bright spot for the industry as the grounding of flights pushes freight prices higher, will likely see global revenue rise 15 percent to $117.7 billion this year despite an 11.6 percent decline in volume to 54.2 million tons, IATA said. 

Topics: International Air Transport Association (IATA) airlines

Related

Business & Economy
Airlines headed for $84bn net loss in 2020: IATA
Business & Economy
Hundreds of travel-starved ‘passengers’ dine on parked planes of Singapore Airlines

Gulf families shift to ‘responsible investing’

Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Gulf families shift to ‘responsible investing’

  • Millennials lead the trend to sustainable assets among wealthy, survey finds
Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Rich Gulf family groups are increasingly being coaxed toward more sustainable investing, a survey has found.

Almost three in five (59 percent) older generations of high-net worth families in the GCC say millennials are leading their family toward more sustainable investing, according to a report from Barclays Private Bank.

It found that ESG investing has been brought into wealthy families’ consideration by younger generations, leading to increased family allocations to sustainable assets.

The research, undertaken by global intelligence business Savanta, revealed 58 percent of high-net worth (HNW) individuals of all ages and generations in the Middle East agree that responsible investing is now important to them.

For around four in five of each of the studied age groups, investing responsibly is important to them to some extent, with 81 percent of under 40-year-olds, 77 percent of 41 to 60-year-olds and 86 percent of over 60-year-olds agreeing.

“The report findings reflect that 76 percent of all respondents in the Middle East state that responsible investing is important to their family,” said Rahim Daya, head of private banking at Barclays in the Middle East. 

“This demonstrates that business leaders across the generations are deeply committed to adding value to the societies in which they live.

“While differing life outlooks and values may determine discrepancies in risk investment appetites across the generations, it is encouraging to see that impact investing is a movement that resonates with individuals of all ages.”

Changing attitudes have led to a substantial shift in the way HNW families are investing, the Barclays Private Bank report found.

Around four in five (78 percent) globally and in the Middle East (82 percent), expressed their views on social and environmental responsibility in their investments.

For those who are not already investing this way, 22 percent of the elder generations would like to find out more about their sustainable investment options, and 19 percent are interested in understanding more about investing specifically for positive social and environmental impact.

The GCC-based high-net worth families say that broadly different life values (54 percent), the impact of social media and differing educational backgrounds are also areas that are contributing to different outlooks and priorities between the generations, which in turn affects financial and succession planning.

In contrast to sustainable investing, charitable giving tends to be led by the older generation.

Globally, people over 60 more commonly said that philanthropy was their passion (38 percent) compared to those under 40 (20 percent), but in the majority of families (74 percent), the older generation hands responsibility for managing philanthropic activity to their children.

Decoder

Environmental, social, and governance

ESG investors look at a company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

Topics: Gulf Barclays

Related

Special
Middle-East
More profitable year forecast for private investing in the Middle East

Latest updates

Gulf families shift to ‘responsible investing’
Airlines facing $157bn loss as industry body downgrades outlook
Beijing Guaon pounce on rusty Melbourne in 3-1 victory
Sweden urges Iran to call off execution of medical researcher
Survey sheds light on hopes, expectations of Arab region’s college students

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.