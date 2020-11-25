You are here

US regulator blasts own agency’s report on crude price collapse

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s report failed to explain the plunge in US crude oil futures, according to one commissioner. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • ‘While some may have hoped for a more definitive analysis, we simply cannot provide that at this time’
NEW YORK: One of the commissioners of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday criticized as “incomplete and inadequate” the federal agency’s report on April’s plunge in oil futures deep into negative territory.

Dan Berkovitz, one of five CFTC commissioners, said the report, issued on Monday, “does not provide the public with an adequate explanation for the extraordinary price collapse” on April 20 in US crude oil futures.

On that day, the price of US West Texas Intermediate crude plunged briefly to as low as negative-$40 a barrel.

Monthly contract expiries can prompt volatile trade, but the negative move was unprecedented.

In its report, the CFTC cited a series of occurrences, including the collapse in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in supply.

On April 20, oil futures sank as contract holders realized they didn’t want to take delivery of oil they wouldn’t be able to sell or store. The selloff intensified in the last minutes of trading, with the contract closing at -$37.63 a barrel.

Berkovitz said that the report, published by the market oversight division, fails to fully analyze the “flash crash” in the last 20 minutes of trading that took the contract from $0 to below negative-$40.

He said the report also did not adequately assess rumors of low storage availability in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the contract, or late-arriving trades that influenced the day’s action.

“The issuance of an incomplete preliminary report is a disservice to the public, market participants, and small and large businesses that depend on a reliable crude oil futures benchmark for contract pricing, risk mitigation, and price discovery,” he said.

The CFTC, in its report published on Monday, said a root cause analysis evaluating individual price movements was beyond the report’s scope, adding that further data, information, and analysis may affect the observations.

Officials also did not comment on reports of a probe into trading activities that led to negative prices. “While some may have hoped for a more definitive analysis, we simply cannot provide that at this time,” said Chairman Heath Tarbert on Monday.

Of the CFTC commissioners, just one other has released a separate statement, Commissioner Rostin Benham, who also raised some questions, including whether stronger risk controls are necessary. 

LONDON: Rich Gulf family groups are increasingly being coaxed toward more sustainable investing, a survey has found.

Almost three in five (59 percent) older generations of high-net worth families in the GCC say millennials are leading their family toward more sustainable investing, according to a report from Barclays Private Bank.

It found that ESG investing has been brought into wealthy families’ consideration by younger generations, leading to increased family allocations to sustainable assets.

The research, undertaken by global intelligence business Savanta, revealed 58 percent of high-net worth (HNW) individuals of all ages and generations in the Middle East agree that responsible investing is now important to them.

For around four in five of each of the studied age groups, investing responsibly is important to them to some extent, with 81 percent of under 40-year-olds, 77 percent of 41 to 60-year-olds and 86 percent of over 60-year-olds agreeing.

“The report findings reflect that 76 percent of all respondents in the Middle East state that responsible investing is important to their family,” said Rahim Daya, head of private banking at Barclays in the Middle East. 

“This demonstrates that business leaders across the generations are deeply committed to adding value to the societies in which they live.

“While differing life outlooks and values may determine discrepancies in risk investment appetites across the generations, it is encouraging to see that impact investing is a movement that resonates with individuals of all ages.”

Changing attitudes have led to a substantial shift in the way HNW families are investing, the Barclays Private Bank report found.

Around four in five (78 percent) globally and in the Middle East (82 percent), expressed their views on social and environmental responsibility in their investments.

For those who are not already investing this way, 22 percent of the elder generations would like to find out more about their sustainable investment options, and 19 percent are interested in understanding more about investing specifically for positive social and environmental impact.

The GCC-based high-net worth families say that broadly different life values (54 percent), the impact of social media and differing educational backgrounds are also areas that are contributing to different outlooks and priorities between the generations, which in turn affects financial and succession planning.

In contrast to sustainable investing, charitable giving tends to be led by the older generation.

Globally, people over 60 more commonly said that philanthropy was their passion (38 percent) compared to those under 40 (20 percent), but in the majority of families (74 percent), the older generation hands responsibility for managing philanthropic activity to their children.

Decoder

Environmental, social, and governance

ESG investors look at a company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

