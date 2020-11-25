You are here

Oil hits highest level since March on vaccine, Biden transition

OPEC+ is expected to roll over current supply curbs into next year following technical talks this week. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • Third COVID-19 shot and Trump go-ahead on incoming administration fuel hopes of global demand recovery
LONDON: Oil hit its highest level since in March on Tuesday, rising toward $47 a barrel, as a third promising coronavirus vaccine spurred demand recovery hopes and US President-elect Joe Biden received the go-ahead to begin his transition.

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 shot was 70 percent effective in trials and could be up to 90 percent effective, giving the fight against the pandemic a third vaccine. This follows positive results from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 1 percent, to $46.51 a barrel in morning trade and hit a session high of $46.72, its highest since March 6. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 47 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $43.53.

“The fight against the coronavirus is intensifying and is proving to be increasingly successful,” said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. “Next year’s oil demand estimates are bound to be amended upwards.”

This is Brent’s highest since the collapse of an earlier OPEC-led output pact, just as demand was starting to crater in March due to the developing pandemic, sent prices crashing.

Also supporting oil and wider financial markets, US President Donald Trump on Monday allowed officials to proceed with a transition to Joe Biden’s administration.

“In the short term, this is good for markets in general as well as for the oil market,” said Bjarne Schieldrop of SEB.

Expectations that US crude inventories edged lower last week also added support. The first of this week’s US supply reports is due from the American Petroleum Institute.

After the previous output pact collapsed, OPEC and allies agreed to record high output cuts to support prices.

OPEC+, as the group is known, is expected to roll over current cuts into 2021 at meetings on Nov. 30-Dec. 1, following technical talks this week.

US regulator blasts own agency’s report on crude price collapse

US regulator blasts own agency’s report on crude price collapse

  • ‘While some may have hoped for a more definitive analysis, we simply cannot provide that at this time’
NEW YORK: One of the commissioners of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday criticized as “incomplete and inadequate” the federal agency’s report on April’s plunge in oil futures deep into negative territory.

Dan Berkovitz, one of five CFTC commissioners, said the report, issued on Monday, “does not provide the public with an adequate explanation for the extraordinary price collapse” on April 20 in US crude oil futures.

On that day, the price of US West Texas Intermediate crude plunged briefly to as low as negative-$40 a barrel.

Monthly contract expiries can prompt volatile trade, but the negative move was unprecedented.

In its report, the CFTC cited a series of occurrences, including the collapse in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in supply.

On April 20, oil futures sank as contract holders realized they didn’t want to take delivery of oil they wouldn’t be able to sell or store. The selloff intensified in the last minutes of trading, with the contract closing at -$37.63 a barrel.

Berkovitz said that the report, published by the market oversight division, fails to fully analyze the “flash crash” in the last 20 minutes of trading that took the contract from $0 to below negative-$40.

He said the report also did not adequately assess rumors of low storage availability in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the contract, or late-arriving trades that influenced the day’s action.

“The issuance of an incomplete preliminary report is a disservice to the public, market participants, and small and large businesses that depend on a reliable crude oil futures benchmark for contract pricing, risk mitigation, and price discovery,” he said.

The CFTC, in its report published on Monday, said a root cause analysis evaluating individual price movements was beyond the report’s scope, adding that further data, information, and analysis may affect the observations.

Officials also did not comment on reports of a probe into trading activities that led to negative prices. “While some may have hoped for a more definitive analysis, we simply cannot provide that at this time,” said Chairman Heath Tarbert on Monday.

Of the CFTC commissioners, just one other has released a separate statement, Commissioner Rostin Benham, who also raised some questions, including whether stronger risk controls are necessary. 

