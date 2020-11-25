You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s Lukoil lifts Iraq output as it swings to profit

Russia’s Lukoil lifts Iraq output as it swings to profit

Rising sales and higher oil prices helped Lukoil return to profit after a second quarter marred by pandemic fallout and global production curbs. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ycc9j

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s Lukoil lifts Iraq output as it swings to profit

  • Lukoil claims to account for about 2 percent of global oil production
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian oil producer Lukoil said on Tuesday that it had reversed a loss into a profit of 50.4 billion roubles ($664 million) in the third quarter thanks to a rise in oil prices, while it had boosted oil output in Russia and Iraq.

Lukoil has faced a pandemic fallout as well as a weaker rouble, which has inflated its debt, denominated in foreign currencies. The company’s output has been also constrained by a global deal on production curbs.

The company had finished the second quarter with a loss of 18.7 billion roubles.

Lukoil said on Tuesday that it had started to boost its output at West Qurna-2 oil field in Iraq from the middle of October, by around 30,000 barrels per day (bpd), after cuts of around 70,000 bpd from May 1 and by 50,000 bpd more from mid-June, in accordance with the deal.

Lukoil, whose largest shareholders are its head, Vagit Alekperov, and vice president Leonid Fedun, also said it had raised its oil output in Russia.

The company said sales rose to 1.46 trillion roubles in the July — September quarter from 986.4 billion roubles in April-June.

The growth was mainly attributable to higher hydrocarbon prices, higher production of refined products at the group’s refineries, as well as higher trading and retail sales volumes, Lukoil said in a statement.

The company also began to recover its natural gas production in Uzbekistan in September.

Topics: Lukoil Russia

Related

Business & Economy
Lukoil to maintain oil production, investments outside Russia
Business & Economy
OPEC, Russia oil output freeze deal may be ‘meaningless’: IEA

Oil hits highest level since March on vaccine, Biden transition

Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Oil hits highest level since March on vaccine, Biden transition

  • Third COVID-19 shot and Trump go-ahead on incoming administration fuel hopes of global demand recovery
Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil hit its highest level since in March on Tuesday, rising toward $47 a barrel, as a third promising coronavirus vaccine spurred demand recovery hopes and US President-elect Joe Biden received the go-ahead to begin his transition.

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 shot was 70 percent effective in trials and could be up to 90 percent effective, giving the fight against the pandemic a third vaccine. This follows positive results from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 1 percent, to $46.51 a barrel in morning trade and hit a session high of $46.72, its highest since March 6. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 47 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $43.53.

“The fight against the coronavirus is intensifying and is proving to be increasingly successful,” said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. “Next year’s oil demand estimates are bound to be amended upwards.”

This is Brent’s highest since the collapse of an earlier OPEC-led output pact, just as demand was starting to crater in March due to the developing pandemic, sent prices crashing.

Also supporting oil and wider financial markets, US President Donald Trump on Monday allowed officials to proceed with a transition to Joe Biden’s administration.

“In the short term, this is good for markets in general as well as for the oil market,” said Bjarne Schieldrop of SEB.

Expectations that US crude inventories edged lower last week also added support. The first of this week’s US supply reports is due from the American Petroleum Institute.

After the previous output pact collapsed, OPEC and allies agreed to record high output cuts to support prices.

OPEC+, as the group is known, is expected to roll over current cuts into 2021 at meetings on Nov. 30-Dec. 1, following technical talks this week.

Topics: Oil Joe Biden COVID-19 West Texas Intermediate

Related

Business & Economy
UN agency slaps ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic
Business & Economy
Could China’s switch to electric vehicles speed end to era of oil?

Latest updates

Russia’s Lukoil lifts Iraq output as it swings to profit
Oil hits highest level since March on vaccine, Biden transition
US regulator blasts own agency’s report on crude price collapse
Gulf families shift to ‘responsible investing’
Airlines facing $157bn loss as industry body downgrades outlook

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.